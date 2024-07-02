Guardian: Europe believes that the conflict in Ukraine will end with negotiations with Russia

A survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank has shown that the majority of residents of European countries believe that the most likely outcome of the conflict in Ukraine is the achievement of peace agreements with Russia, rather than a victory for Kyiv, reports The Guardian newspaper.

“According to the results of a major survey conducted in 15 countries, the most likely outcome in most European countries is now considered to be reaching an agreement with Russia, rather than an outright military victory for Ukraine,” the article says.

The survey, which involved almost 20,000 people, was conducted in the first half of May in 15 countries, including Ukraine. Of the 14 European countries, only in Estonia did the majority of respondents express confidence in Kyiv’s unconditional victory in the conflict.

