The possible return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2025 poses a serious threat to the security of Europe. And with the war in Ukraine still raging, European countries must shore up their defenses against the revanchist aggressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin before it is too late.

The prospect of a Trump acting on his threats to abandon America's historic commitment to the defense of Europe is so alarming to most European leaders that they appear to be in a state of denial. But after his decisive victories in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Trump is now the Republican Party's safest presidential candidate in the November elections. And given that he also leads President Joe Biden in national polls and in many battleground states, his return to power is a real and imminent danger.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw his country from NATO: the military alliance that ensures the US extends its nuclear umbrella to Europe. His top foreign policy advisers, particularly former National Security Advisor John Bolton, persuaded him not to do so. But Trump's increasingly isolationist rhetoric suggests that if he is re-elected, this could change.

Although Trump needs congressional approval to withdraw from NATO, he can cut American security guarantees — and support — without formally leaving the alliance.

Rather than simply hoping that, at best, Biden will be re-elected and continue to support Ukraine and maintain US defense commitments to its NATO allies, Europe must prepare for the worst.

Two examples to follow



As minimum, more European governments should have followed the example of Poland and Estonia and have significantly increased their defense budgets in the two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although it is impossible to turn back the clock, not acting now would be the height of irresponsibility. For starters, Europe must step up its support for the Ukrainian war effort. With the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives rejecting Biden's call for an additional $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine, the embattled country is running out of weapons and ammunition. Fortunately, the EU has finally approved a four-year aid package worth €50 billion ($54 billion) for Ukraine that pro-Putin Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had blocked in December.

Europe should also commit to supporting Ukraine in the long term, because at this point, it is more than clear that if Russia is not defeated in Ukraine, Putin will attack other European countries. The Kremlin is already working to destabilize European democracies by funding anti-EU far-right and far-left parties and deploying a legion of bots to spread electoral disinformation on social media. Meanwhile, Putin-backed hackers attack critical infrastructure such as power grids and government databases, and Russian fighter jets violate Swedish and Estonian airspace.

Therefore, Europe must also increase its defense spending and, at a minimum, European countries must meet NATO's target of 2 percent of GDP.



In February 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared a Zeitenwende (turning point) in the country's foreign policy, signaling a renewed commitment to rearmament. But almost two years later, he has still not fulfilled his promise to invest 100 billion euros in the modernization of the country's armed forces. Notably, Germany's defense spending is projected to reach just 1.2% of GDP in 2023.

More EU funding is also needed. Thierry Breton, the bloc's Internal Market Commissioner, has recently proposed the creation of a €100 billion EU defense fund to finance joint defense procurement and increase production of weapons and ammunition. Breton's proposal, which is likely to have the support of French President Emmanuel Macron, represents a promising first step.

With the European economy dwarfing the Russian one, EU countries could easily produce enough weapons to meet both Ukraine's defense needs and their own. But as these investments take time and require a sustained commitment from national governments: there is no time to waste.

Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal. In contrast, only two European countries have nuclear weapons: France and the United Kingdom (which is no longer part of the EU and relies heavily on American technology). Since Putin has already threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Europe must develop its own nuclear deterrence strategy. But this would require a credible commitment from both France and the United Kingdom to use their nuclear capabilities to defend countries such as Estonia and Poland.European rearmament may seem drastic, but what is at stake is existential.