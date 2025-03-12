The world is sailing a wave anti sustainability promoted by the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The European Union remains firm in its willingness to lead the energy transition, but You have already announced a deep simplification of its entire regulation package (Acronym for environmental, social and corporate governance). Its objective is to alleviate the multimillion -dollar loads that the regulations suppose green for companies and increase their competitiveness.

“Financial markets and European regulation face an immediate challenge,” said Jesús Sánchez-Quiñones on Wednesday, General Director of Income 4, during his speech at the Annual Finals event (the Sustainable Finance Center and responsible for Spain). “Europe has just announced an investment of 800,000 million euros in defense, a sector dedicated above all to the manufacture of weapons, which hardly enters the sustainable category Today. “” That type of vehicles use, in many cases, combustion motors. But if we want to have large strong European companies in this sector, if we intend to be financed in the markets, somehow we will have to modify the regulations so that they have a certain lace, “he warned.

Quiñones has participated in this meeting of Finalsp (Organization that groups AEB, CECA, INVCO, UNESPA and the Union of Credit Cooperatives)in which the CEO of Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortázar, and César González-Bueno, of Sabadell, between a wide representation of the Spanish financial sector have also intervened.

“We cannot abstract from the moment we live. If there is no movement from Europe, It will not be easy for this financing of 800,000 million to be obtained in the markets And, in addition, European companies can be seen at a competitive disadvantage in front of those of other markets, “said the Director General of Income 4. He also recalled that, in the past, the EU has already made exceptions within the ESG regulations, referring to the fact that nuclear energy and natural gas have been temporarily admitted as” green energies “within its classification of activities.

Just a few days ago, The Minister of Budget of France, Amélie de Montchalinhe said in a television interview that the country is studying to change the ESG rules that hinder banks to lend money to defense companies.

Sustainable investment already monopolizes an important quota of the universe of European funds. Of the 10.2 billion euros of equity in funds for sale in the EU, 60% (that is, 6.1 billion) It already corresponds to sustainable vehicles, according to Morningstar data. This percentage rose slightly in the last quarter of 2024. Most of those sustainable funds (57% of the total assets) are classified as Article 8 According to European regulation, that is, they are products “with ESG characteristics” (sustainable, but not so pure). The remaining 3% corresponds to the most demanding sustainable funds, Article 9, that have a specific sustainability objective and that they must demonstrate how they contribute to achieve it.

About the law ‘buses’ in Esg

Regarding the simplification of the sustainability regulations that the EU has already started (through the so -called Bus Law), Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of Caixabank, has affirmed that “simplifying the regulation makes a lot of sense”, in a context in which sustainability “is a little less fashionable.” The vice president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Paloma Marín, on the other hand, has affirmed that the preliminary valuation of the Spanish market regulator on that Bus Law is “positive”. César González-Bueno, CEO of Sabadell, on the other hand, said that “in Esg there are people who are leaving the game, something that is still tragic.” He also regretted that SMEs “are at a very high level of confusion” in terms of sustainability data report.