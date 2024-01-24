Home page politics

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, here during a visit to Mali, calls for a strengthening of European defense. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The EU and NATO are heading for uncertain times. FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is currently calling on Germany to have the courage to lead.

Berlin – Threatening Ukraine war to spill over to the rest of Europe? of Great Britain Defense Secretary Grant Shapps recently warned in a speech against an expansion of the conflict, which would also endanger the world order. “The era of the peace dividend is over,” said the minister. A re-election of Donald Trump as US President could make the situation even worse. With a view to the current situation, the chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), the formation of a European army. The 65-year-old sees Germany in particular as having a duty.

“We can’t get past it in the long run”: Strack-Zimmermann calls for a European army

“If we want to seriously and effectively protect Europe as quickly as possible, in the long term we cannot avoid a European army,” said the FDP politician in an interview with Daily Mirror. “We cannot seriously believe that we will continue to lead a relaxed life in Europe, and if something goes wrong, the USA will come to our rescue,” Strack-Zimmermann continued.

With a view to the US presidential election at the end of 2024, US support in particular is more at risk than ever. While US President Joe Biden keeps the USA on NATO's course and repeatedly praises the defense alliance, there could be a shift away from Europe under Trump. “America First” was the 77-year-old’s campaign motto in 2018. Towards the end of his term in office, Trump had already threatened that he would not provide military aid to Europe in an emergency. There is great concern that the Republican will return to the White House.

Ukraine war and possible Trump return – EU and NATO face major challenges

The EU now has to come up with “a plan A with America and a plan B without America” very quickly, demanded CDU leader Friedrich Merz in an interview in mid-January Table Media. Merz's party colleague Norbert Röttgen warned on the short message service X of a foreign policy crisis in NATO. “For the first time since WWII, we would have to ensure our security entirely on our own – at a time when a war was raging in Europe,” wrote Röttgen.

The big worry: Putin could further escalate the war in Europe beyond the borders of Ukraine. With Poland, a NATO state could also become the focus of the Kremlin autocrat. The ultra-nationalist Duma deputy, Aleksey Shurawlyov, said on Russian state TV in mid-January that Poland was “next in line.”

Meanwhile, NATO continues to grow. After Finland, Sweden is now about to join the military alliance. The Turkish parliament voted for the inclusion on Tuesday (February 23). Turkish President Recep Erdogan had previously blocked Sweden's admission to NATO.

FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann: “Germany must have the courage to lead”

Strack-Zimmermann demanded Daily Mirror also closer cooperation in arms production. “Of course Europe must be able to defend itself. For this we also need industrial alliances within Europe.” The FDP politician also sees the Federal Republic as responsible. “In Europe, people are looking closely at what Germany is doing, simply because of our size and our economic potential.”

“Germany must have the courage to lead. Leading does not mean not listening to your partners, but on the contrary, convincing them of your points of view. “Leading means setting a path,” Strack-Zimmermann continued. “What is not possible is to see where the journey is going and then stick with it.” The grand coalition under Angela Merkel did the latter in 2014 in response to the annexation of Crimea.

FDP defense expert Strack-Zimmermann – move from Berlin to Brussels

Strack-Zimmermann could also personally pursue the points listed in Brussels in the future. The 65-year-old is going into the European elections in June as her party's top candidate. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Strack-Zimmermann has made a name for himself with, among other things, loud calls for extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. The FDP politician repeatedly called for Taurus cruise missiles to be made available to Ukraine. The delivery has so far failed due to disagreement within the traffic light coalition. (fd)