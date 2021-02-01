The fiasco and the quarrel with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which produces the vaccine devised by the University of Oxford, leads the authorities to mobilize all European pharmaceutical resources to trigger the production of vaccines against the coronavirus. The base is mainly focused on the one developed by the German laboratory BioNTech with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

It is more expensive than AstraZeneca (up to 10 times more, at more than 12 euros per vial), more complicated to manage (should be stored at -70 degrees Celsius) and more modern (based on message RNA), but it has also been shown much more effective (95% effective vs. 60% for AstraZeneca) and the company, unlike AstraZeneca, is opening up to competition to scale its production.

Pfizer announced on Monday that the planned reforms at its Puurs (Belgium) plant have been completed and that it is already increasing its own production and may add 75 million doses for Europeans to those planned for the second quarter of the year.

That increase may be a trifle compared to your latest ads. The pharmaceutical company, after announcing a first agreement with the French Sanofi two weeks ago, announced this weekend that the Swiss Novartis and the giant Bayer will begin to produce their vaccine. You have assigned your patent.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was also the first to receive authorization from the European Medicines Agency and is being administered without problems to any adult.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that it will add 75 million doses for the European Union. Photo: AFP

China and Russia vaccines

AstraZeneca’s, despite the fact that in the UK older people are also played, generates doubts because the German, French, Austrian and Italian health authorities have already announced that they will not administer it to people over 65 because there is no proof of its effectiveness above that age.

Europe could also already be looking to China and Russia to fill the hole left by AstraZeneca (50 million doses only from January to March). German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday that the European Union could buy Chinese and Russian vaccines to close that gap over the fiasco in the AstraZeneca contract.

Community sources told this Monday to Clarion that the German idea is already under study in Brussels and in consultation with the national governments of the bloc.

It would be about a limited purchase to cover the lack of vaccines of these first months. The final decision has not been made and will depend in part, according to the same sources, on the ability to scale Pfizer’s production with its contracts with third-party pharmaceutical companies.

Spahn, in an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, explained that “regardless of in which country vaccines are manufactured, if they are safe and effective they can help us leave the pandemic behind.”

A man approaches a Covid 19 vaccination center in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Before they can be administered in Europe, these vaccines must be authorized by the European Medicines Agency. Russia has already requested authorization to sell its vaccine to Europe and said this Sunday that in the second quarter it could produce up to 100 million doses for the European market.

The European Commission promised to have 70% of the adults in the bloc vaccinated by the end of the summer. He has seven months left. And although the delays in recent weeks seem to cast doubt on that calendar, if pharmaceutical companies comply with Europe, it is within reach.

The delivery dates of the doses are not public and are protected by the confidentiality of the contracts, but the French government published its strategy and from that it can infer, by extrapolating, how many doses each pharmaceutical company must deliver each month between now and June. About 515 million doses, enough to vaccinate 257 of the 400 million adults in the European Union.

Brussels, special

CB