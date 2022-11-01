Europe: Meet the city that pays tourists to visit it

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
City of Trieste, Italy.
The coastal region will refund the money to those who visit its certain cities and resorts.
A region in Italylooking to attract more tourists and promote sustainable travel, will pay visitors to go to certain Tourist places of the area, since it will reimburse the money for the trips of those who arrive by train from other cities in Italy.
The region, located in northwestern Italy, is called Friuli-Venezia Giulia and will reimburse the money of those who visit the cities of Trieste and Udine, as well as with those who visit the coastal centers of Lignano Sabbiadoro, and Grado.
The only condition The region requires to access this benefit is to stay for a minimum of two nights.
November 01, 2022, 10:55 AM
