Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Europe: Meet the city that pays tourists to visit it

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World
City of Trieste, Italy

City of Trieste, Italy.

City of Trieste, Italy.

The coastal region will refund the money to those who visit its certain cities and resorts.

A region in Italylooking to attract more tourists and promote sustainable travel, will pay visitors to go to certain Tourist places of the area, since it will reimburse the money for the trips of those who arrive by train from other cities in Italy.

Also read: Switzerland builds the longest train in the world.

The region, located in northwestern Italy, is called Friuli-Venezia Giulia and will reimburse the money of those who visit the cities of Trieste and Udine, as well as with those who visit the coastal centers of Lignano Sabbiadoro, and Grado.

The only condition The region requires to access this benefit is to stay for a minimum of two nights.

