In the first half of 2021, the export of Russian agricultural machinery to Europe has grown sharply. As calculated in “Rosspetsmash”, shipments abroad increased by 2.2 times – up to 3.9 billion rubles in monetary terms. Moreover, Russian tractors, plows and other equipment were actively purchased not only by the countries of the former USSR, but also by Europe, writes Kommersant.

Most actively foreigners bought tractors, balers, plows and combine harvesters. The growth of exports is largely facilitated by deferred demand, the low ruble exchange rate and the high cost of grain on the world market. However, market players fear for future supplies due to the increase in metal prices.

“The rise in metal prices, coupled with relatively expensive financing, may have a negative impact,” commented Dmitry Babansky, an expert at SBS Consulting. He recalled that in the domestic market, producers are limited in raising the price of products by the deflator index (five percent), but not in the foreign market. That is, the expert pointed out, domestic machine builders will need to compete on the price of equipment with Chinese and other manufacturers. Consequently, prices will have to be contained against the backdrop of rising costs.

According to government estimates, since the beginning of the year, prices for rebar, sheet metal, shaped metal and pipes have risen by 30 percent. Against the background of rising steel prices, the authorities are looking for ways to reduce the cost of metal products, and one of the options was to oblige companies to transfer revenues to the budget above the established level. Another way is to raise taxes for companies in order to provide subsidies to construction projects from this money.