Europe Marin spoke with the UN Secretary-General, expressing concern about Russia’s actions

Among other things, Marin highlighted the role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

28.1. 19:40

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) was discussed by the UN Secretary-General on Friday Antonio Guterresin on the security situation in Europe and the means to strengthen the UN and the multilateral system.

Marin expressed serious concern about Russia’s actions, which have led to a deterioration in Europe’s security situation. He emphasized the importance of dialogue, the role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the value of the fundamental principles of European security.

The Our Common Agenda report on strengthening multilateral cooperation and the United Nations, published by Guterres in September, was also on the agenda. Finland supports the report’s goals of developing digital co-operation and a comprehensive peace agenda.

At the same time, Marin congratulated Guterres on his second term as Secretary-General, which began at the beginning of the year.