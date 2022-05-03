Although Liverpool won 2-0 in the first leg, its history against Spanish clubs forces it to be wary against Villarreal.

Knot Club

Since German coach Jurgen Klopp took over the training of Liverpool in 2015, the team has suffered some setbacks in Europe, all of them at the hands of Spanish clubs.

Klopp did not leave any European competition in which he participated, except at the hands of Spanish clubs, and the only time he escaped from the “fist” of the Spaniards, he completed the tournament and won the Champions League in 2019.

In his first season, Klopp reached the final of the 2016 Europa League, losing the final to Sevilla 3-1, led by the current coach of Villarreal, Unai Emery.

After a European absence in 2017, Liverpool returned to participate in 2018, and reached the final, suffering a dramatic defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, 3-1.

In 2019, Klopp and Liverpool achieved a historical miracle, by turning their 0-3 deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals, to a 4-0 victory at Anfield, qualifying for the final and winning the title at the expense of compatriot Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2020, Atletico Madrid shocked its opponent, Liverpool, and knocked it out of the Champions League in the round of 16, with a total of both meetings, 4-2.

In 2021, Liverpool returned to face Real Madrid, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and was eliminated by the “Royal” with a total score of 3-1.

The 2022 season comes with a semi-final match against Villarreal, either crossing and reaching the final, or repeating the Spanish knot.