On Sunday, the European Union launched the first phase of the world’s first system to impose fees on carbon dioxide emissions caused by imports of steel, cement and other goods.

The bloc will not start collecting any fees on carbon emissions at the border until 2026. However, Sunday marks the beginning of the initial phase of the mechanism for adjusting the carbon borders, as EU importers must report greenhouse gases emitted during the production of imported quantities of… Iron, steel, aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilizers and hydrogen.

From 2026, importers will need to buy certificates to cover these emissions to put foreign producers on an equal footing with EU industries, which in turn must buy permits from the bloc’s carbon market when they pollute.

European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the goal is to encourage the global shift to environmentally friendly production, and to prevent European manufacturers from moving to countries that adopt lower environmental standards.