The accelerating expansion of the universe is one of the greatest enigmas known. In the time it takes to read this sentence, about six seconds, the universe will have expanded about 420 kilometers. In a few minutes, at the end of this article, it will have grown 25,000 kilometers, twice the diameter of the Earth. The alleged culprit is dark energy, a mysterious repulsive force that has been expanding the boundaries of the universe for 10 billion years and will continue for much longer, until the cosmos is a vast, cold, dead, empty space.

This week, the European Space Agency (ESA) launches Euclid, the largest space mission in history designed to understand dark energy, which makes up 70% of the universe. His second objective is to study the equally unknown dark matter, which explains another 25% of the cosmos. Dark matter is invisible, but it exerts the force of gravity that holds galaxies and clusters of galaxies together—the 5% of the universe that we do understand—and makes billions of solar systems possible, including our own.

The war in Ukraine has been about to thwart this spectacular mission in search of knowledge. The Euclid telescope, a 600 million euro device, was due to take off this year aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. It is something impossible due to the economic blockade of Russia. The only other ticket available was aboard an Ariane rocket that would launch, perhaps, in 2025. Mission scientists and engineers have been racing against time to reconfigure the mission to accommodate the jolts and vibrations of another spacecraft that is actually ready to launch. taking off this year: a reusable Falcon 9 rocket made by mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Takeoff is scheduled for Saturday at 5:11 p.m., peninsular time, from Cape Canaveral (United States).

Euclid’s destination is the second Lagrange point, a million and a half kilometers from Earth. There the forces of gravity of the Sun and the Earth are balanced, so that the telescope remains stable and can scan the sky more clearly than ground-based telescopes.

The task of this telescope is daunting: to determine the shape and distance of 2,000 million galaxies distributed over a third of the entire sky. With this material a large map of the universe will be composed in three dimensions to which a fourth will be added: time. In astronomy, the further away an object is, the older it is, and Euclid will be able to see the universe from today to 10 billion years ago.

“If you imagine a slice of bread, each slice would be a photo where the galaxies that emerge are at the same distance,” explains Guadalupe Cañas, the mission’s cosmologist. “We will see many galaxies not as they are now, but as they were in the past. By comparing all the slices we will be able to get an idea of ​​the cosmic evolution of the universe”, she explains.

Euclid telescope mount. Stephane Corvaja

The Big Bang theory says that the universe was born 13.8 billion years ago by the explosion of a point of infinite density and temperature much smaller than a grain of sand. During its first bars it was totally dark and relatively small. The first light came with the first stars about 200 million years ago, which then began to group into galaxies and clusters. Dark energy is thought to have started exerting its current repulsive force when the universe was 3 billion years old, and its force has been accelerating ever since. This means that the current universe is increasingly empty and that galaxies and clusters are more and more distant islands.

“One of the questions we aim to answer is whether the rate of expansion has changed over the history of the universe,” explains Xavier Dupac, Euclid operations scientist. “Einstein thought that the universe remained static, but it is not so. If we verify that the rate of expansion remains at the present rate, we will be able to predict the future of the universe. If not stopped, galaxies will crumble and planets will drift away from their stars. The universe will continue to exist, but there will no longer be life or planets”, details the scientist. The good news is that the universe is “still in its infancy,” and that end won’t come until it’s 100 times its current age, he adds.

The Euclid telescope has a 1.2 meter diameter lens and two cameras, one for visible light and the other for infrared, which will also help you understand how dark matter works. Our solar system is one of 100,000 million within our galaxy, the Milky Way, which in turn is part of the local group of galaxies, which are part of the Virgo supercluster, which in turn is included in the Laniakea supercluster. Dark matter is thought to be crucial to sustaining all of this cosmological scaffolding.

The European telescope will be able to capture the presence of dark matter because its force of gravity will deform the light from galaxies and will allow us to calculate how much there is and where it is, explains Cristóbal Padilla, a cosmologist at the Institute of High Energy Physics in Barcelona, ​​who has been working for 10 years working on the development of Euclid. “As we are going to see many galaxies from very different times, we are going to be able to better understand the evolution and distribution of dark matter, both within galaxies and between them, since we believe that it is responsible for grouping the different clusters and superclusters of galaxies”, he details.

After liftoff on Saturday, it will take Euclid a month to reach the second Lagrange point. After two months of calibration, he will begin his scientific operations. The telescope will operate for at least six years and will obtain some 150,000 high-resolution images. In 2027 he will be joined by Roman, a NASA space telescope that will also investigate the “dark universe”.

“In science, the most important question is always the following,” explains Padilla. “This mission will not answer all of them, but it can take us a long way in understanding all this part of gravity that we don’t know about.”

The geometry of the dark universe The name of the mission honors the Greek mathematician Euclid of Alexandria, who lived in the fourth century before our era and who invented geometry. The density of matter and energy in the universe is related to this mathematical discipline. The Euclid mission involves a consortium of 2,000 scientists from 14 countries, including Spain, which plays an important role in the entire mission. The scientific data will be received and stored at the ESA center in Villanueva de la Cañada, on the outskirts of Madrid. Universities, research centers and 10 Spanish companies have participated in its construction. More than 100 scientists in some 20 institutions in the country work in the scientific exploitation of the mission. Of the around 80 European companies that have built Euclid, eight are Spanish.

