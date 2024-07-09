The largest rocket developed in Europe, a colossus as tall as an 18-storey building and weighing more than 500 tonnes, is ready to take off on Tuesday from the European spaceport in French Guiana. The Ariane 6 is a new technological, scientific and also geostrategic invention, as thanks to it European countries hope to gain independent access to space, without having to resort to other allied powers or private companies to launch their satellites. If all goes well, the craft will take off on Tuesday at 8pm, Spanish peninsular time. The launch window will close five hours later.

“All the tests carried out so far tell us that our baby, Ariane 6, is working perfectly,” said Lucia Linares, head of transport strategy at the European Space Agency (ESA), during a press conference. The inaugural flight could be the sweet culmination of a project that has been delayed for years and has had significant cost overruns in its total budget of almost 4 billion euros.

In the minds of many of the hundreds of engineers involved in the development of Ariane 6 is a terrifying image. On July 4, 1996, the first Ariane 5 took off on its maiden flight from this very spaceport in Kourou. Just 37 seconds after liftoff, the huge rocket suddenly turned and flew into the air, wrecking a constellation of European satellites. Television images showed a deathly silence in the control room, while on the beaches of Guyana dozens of people watched in amazement as the fuselage fragments fell into the jungle in all directions, leaving long trails of smoke in the sky. It was the Fireworks most expensive in the history of Europe, according to the French daily LiberationIt was all due to a computer program error.

Several operators inspect the load of the first Ariane 6, which includes two Spanish satellites, before introducing them into the rocket’s fairing. THAT

Despite the inaugural accident, Ariane 5 survived to take off 117 times, the last in July last year, with an almost impeccable service record. Europe now aims to replicate the success with some twists, including a reduction in production costs and greater sustainability over its predecessor. Although the idea is for Ariane 6 to be a commercial rocket that private companies can contract, its reason for being is another, as Linares recalled. “First of all, we have developed this rocket […] to launch European institutional missions. The main reason is independent access to space for missions of ESA, the European Union and its Member States,” he stressed.

Controversial bet

This approach is not without controversy, as the project has received hundreds of millions of euros in additional subsidies to make it possible. One of the leading critics is the tycoon Elon Musk, owner of the company SpaceX, which the ESA has had to turn to in the past to launch missions because the Ariane 6 was not yet ready. Musk maintains that no rocket that is not reusable, like his are, will have any chance in the market.

However, regardless of what happens on Tuesday, the first 30 flights of Ariane 6 and its heavier version, the Ariane 64are already sold. Among the customers are many public missions, but also 18 launches that Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos has bought to put his new internet system from space, called Kuiper, into orbit, explained Caroline Arnoux, vice president of Arianespace, the company that markets the flights of the new European rocket.

The goal of the maiden flight is to reach a circular orbit at a height of 580 kilometers above the Earth. The ascent will be made at an inclination of 62 degrees, something unusual, but necessary so that the craft is visible at all times from the tracking stations spread across four continents, he explained. Michel Bonnethead of Ariane 6 at ESA. The craft carries several satellites and capsules that will be released once it reaches its final orbit, including two small craft developed in Spain, one of them by students at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

“We have a first phase, what we call a commercial flight, in which we will launch the cubesats [satélites pequeños]“We will then continue with a demonstration part where we will check the behaviour of the upper stage,” he added. Two re-entry capsules are also on board, which will fall into the Pacific Ocean and which will not be recovered due to the high cost of doing so, as they will fall near the pole of inaccessibility, or point Nemo, the furthest point from any coast.

Ariane 6 is not reusable, but its upper stage has the ability to fire its thrusters multiple times for the first time. This will allow satellite constellations to be deployed in space and then re-enter the atmosphere and fall back to Earth so as not to contribute to the growing mass of space debris orbiting the planet.

ESA wants to drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, which is why it is also developing a hydrogen electrolysis plant at its Kourou spaceport to fuel future rockets. In its current configuration, the Ariane 62 has two solid-fuel boosters that are released about two minutes after takeoff. There is a more powerful future version, the Ariane 64, with four boosters. Then there is a main and upper stage that consume liquid oxygen and hydrogen stored at 180 and 250 degrees below zero respectively. It is this last part of the rocket that will undergo several test ignitions and shutdowns during Tuesday’s flight, which lasts almost three hours in total.

If all goes well, ESA hopes to launch another Ariane in December this year and gradually increase the number of launches to ten per year. Thirteen countries are involved in its construction, including Spain. France leads the contribution with 55.6% of the total; while Spain contributes 4.7%.

The main shortcoming of this large European rocket is that it is only qualified to launch satellites and robotic space exploration missions. In theory, it could be adapted to be able to carry astronauts to the International Space Station, since it has enough power to do so, although it would first have to pass all the qualification tests, something that may not be reasonable given that this orbital laboratory is close to exhausting its life and being buried in the ocean. The great European shortcoming remains the inability to send astronauts into space, especially to the Moon and beyond, for which it remains totally dependent on its allies. Until the outbreak of the Ukrainian War in February 2022, Europeans travelled to space in Russian Soyuz spacecraft, designed in the 1960s and still extremely reliable today. After the sanctions and the breakdown of relations with Russia, the only current option is to travel with the Americans or a private company: Elon Musk’s Space X.

