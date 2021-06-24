Due to the fact that Gazprom did not want to increase gas supplies to Europe, there was a shortage in the market. As a result, prices soared to a record level in 13 years. Experts and market players polled by the Financial Times criticized the company.

Russian gas exports to mainland Europe have dropped by about one-fifth this year, despite skyrocketing demand and depleting storage facilities. Analysts accuse Gazprom of unwillingness to increase supplies through sales on the spot market, although they note that the company is fulfilling its long-term contractual obligations.

“Gazprom is just trying to maximize its profits. They behave like opportunists, ”a top manager at a German energy company told the publication. A number of experts are confident that Gazprom’s actions are an attempt to put pressure on the EU countries to approve the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

“The company is actually telling Europe:“ Give us the green light on Nord Stream 2, then we will send you as much gas as you need, ”said ICIS analyst Tom Marzek-Manser. Gazprom said that they supply gas in accordance with consumers’ requests.

Europe’s demand for Russian gas supplies has grown amid declining reserves and will reach record levels in several years this winter, Bloomberg predicts. The publication predicts that the region will become more dependent on fuel from Russia.