Europe kidnapped. Thinking in terms of Antiquity, never like now Europe is closer to the story of Hades and PersephonAnd. The myth says that Demetergoddess of the earth and protector of nature, had a beautiful daughter, Persephone, by her brother Zeus. Hades, the god of the dead, fell in love with the girl and kidnapped her, dragging her with him to the kingdom of the underworld. The young woman, attracted by her deception, after having eaten a pomegranate seed from the land of the underworld she will be forced to spend a period in the land of the underworld forever, while for the remaining two thirds in the land of the immortals with the mother of she.

The Europe we know today is a bit like young Persephone which, in alternate phases of its existence, comes dragged into the land of the underworldto be taken away from his childhood. The European Union, with its progressive enlargementthanks to its solid framework given by the treaties, was able to pass a peaceful erawhere community spirit has led to construction of important policiesand which allowed her to strengthen existing ties. But never before has this appeared disorientated to us. Because punctually, for each phase of ascent, there corresponds a moment of falland in responding to systemic shocks she is dragged into a world of hell, giving away hope in her strength, in her firm grip.

And then we witnessed the Brexitto the loss of one of those precious ties that made up the beautiful fabric of the European Union, and we also witnessed the resistance in the revision of migration policies for the distribution of “shares of responsibility”. As if the borders of the European Union belonged only to some, as if Europe were hit by recurring amnesia, where at the point of collapse, of returning to hell, the member states were no longer convinced that they wanted to share the value of being together . Yet, with the response to the covid-19 emergency, to Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, but even more so now, following Hamas’s deplorable attack on Israel, it has been possible to test the strength of its unity, but above all of his compactness in responding unanimously.

The question, however, arises spontaneously: What does the European Union want to do when it grows up? It is clear that, to date, it lacks a strong political identity. Not that it lacks substance, but the form with which it expresses itself. Looking at the conflict in Ukraine, and to that in Middle East, there is one constant: Europe lacks its foundation as an active subject. It is true that Europe exists to the extent of aid, supplies and cooperation, but it is also true that it is absent as a living body, especially in terms of defence.

And according to the Weber’s definition for which the State is the only holder of the strength and power to wage war, as well as its defense capacity, it is undeniable that Europe, to date, in its “statehood” lacks its existence. Perhaps the time has come to give a new shape and image to a European Union that must ask itself how it wants to exist, not only as one body and one soul, but also as a unicum of defense, certainly without moving away from NATO, but continuing to cooperate with it. But what if the problem lies in unanimity? Which is indeed a principle but also the way of voting within our European institutions, of a system which aims to be a guarantee, but which, in some sectors, can become a double-edged sword. It therefore arises spontaneously to ask how much this unanimity is a guarantee of unity. “United we are stronger” is what the 27 member states stated in 2019 in the ‘Sibiu declaration’ on the future of Europe.

And today more than ever it is the Union’s motto. But even if not unanimous, Is the Union still strong? A provocation that does not want to undermine the control mechanisms within the European Union, but as with every great revolution, there is a need to shake up the baroque setting of the Union which instead risks falling under his same weight, like a house of cards. Because where the interest in risk sharing is less strong, the balance shifts to particular interests that block the achievement of any revolutionary objective for the Union.

A process therefore, although certainly not in its outcome, which would certainly be more attractive than a mechanism now incapable of bringing the desired results. The same is true regarding the integration processes of the Unionto the possibility of enlargement to the Balkans, whose entry, more than ever in this historical moment, is fundamental for the stability of our continent, but above all to counterbalance the instability in the Mediterranean.

Because maybe, what happened with Ukraine would not have happened if the Union had integrated the countries of the former Russian enclave first. A question to which there is no answer, but only to evaluate the benefits for future scenarios. Europe has demonstrated on many occasions that it is queen, that it is able to respond quickly to crises, even better than many other continents, such as America, Asia or Oceania. We saw it with covid-19, and with the response to the 2008 systemic sub-prime mortgage crisis. Europe, however, must not forget where it started from: a union of peoples which was followed by an economic union. But the austerity of the accounts must not ignore the stability and well-being of its populations, even if it is a necessary condition for its development and growth.

Europe must indeed defend its stability but without relating to it with austerity. What Europe must find is a third solution capable of both mitigating the risk but also cushioning its impact. And it doesn’t matter if the process takes time, the important thing is that graduality accompanies these choices, thinking first of the weakest sections of society and then of the richest ones. Europe must remember to evaluate its policies starting first from the effects it could experience for the entirety of its population, and then from those it aims for from the top of its institution.

The perspective from which he looks at his structure must change. Because only by embracing the nuances of the Copenhagen Criteria for accession to new members of the Union will Europe be able to accept the diversity in all its forms and enjoy the benefit of their entry and integrationfinally returning Europe to its land, without forcing it to return to the underworld.

Comment by Giulia Mirra, Head of Secretariat at the INCE Presidency (Central European Initiative)

