The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed today, Thursday, that the European Union is “ready to discuss” the American proposal to lift intellectual property protection for the Covid-19 vaccines, in order to speed up production and distribution, while the “Jaffe” organization welcomed the support of the American president to waive property rights. Thought for COVID-19 vaccines.

Von der Leyen said, “The European Union is ready to discuss any proposal that would address the crisis in an effective and practical way.” “We are ready to discuss how the American proposal can achieve this goal,” she added, calling on all vaccine-producing countries to “allow their export.”

The United States announced, on Wednesday, that it supports the lifting of patents for vaccines against Corona, in an exceptional position, which comes as poor countries suffer from a large shortage of doses. US Trade Representative Catherine Tye said in a statement that the intellectual property rights of companies are important, but that Washington “supports the waiver of that protection for Covid-19 vaccines.”

“This is a global health crisis, and the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for exceptional measures to be taken,” she added. For his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised, on Wednesday, the US announcement, describing it as a “historic decision.”

On the same level, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) welcomed, today, Thursday, Joe Biden’s support for waiving intellectual property rights for the anti-COVID-19 vaccines, and urged Washington to help manufacturers transfer knowledge to boost global production.

Jaffe, who is based in Geneva and heads the Kovacs Initiative for the Equitable Distribution of Vaccines with the World Health Organization, faces a major shortage of vaccine supplies after India suspended exports as it faces a fierce second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.