According to what the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a presentation by European Union diplomats that it reviewed, the European Union countries have concerns that the conflict in the Middle East, in light of the escalation of the situation in Gaza, and any acts of sabotage that may affect pipelines, may all lead to a repeated lifting of the crisis. Gas prices in the heating season.

In December last year, European Union energy ministers agreed to set a ceiling for the price of gas at 180 euros per megawatt hour, and the decision entered into force in February, after the jump witnessed in prices, which reached 300 euros per megawatt after Russian gas supplies stopped. Background of the war in Ukraine.

According to the document seen by the Financial Times, there is no indication of negative effects since the price ceiling came into effect, as prices have now fallen by approximately 90 percent from their levels last year. The document also indicated that the price ceiling mechanism did not affect gas imports to the European Union.

Diplomats and senior officials in the European Union believe, according to what the newspaper reported, that low energy prices and record high gas storage levels in European countries may not be enough to offset concerns about the impact of conflict or potential acts of sabotage on the gas infrastructure, and thus affect supplies during the period. winter season.