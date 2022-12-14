It was an enthusiastic tweet with which the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) this summer. With President Joe Biden’s green investment plan, the United States would finally rejoin “global action” on climate change.

The enthusiasm quickly cooled. Four months later, it is precisely the IRA that is causing major headaches and rising tensions in Europe. This Thursday, government leaders will come to Brussels to discuss transatlantic relations. While the impact of the US green package is becoming clearer, there is far from European consensus on how to respond.

With the investment package, the Americans pump a total of $ 369 billion into their own economy. With the emphasis on ‘own’: green subsidies and tax breaks are only for the consumption and production of American goods. For example electric cars, batteries or hydrogen.

Also read this article: European resentment about Biden’s green subsidy wave is growing



The result, Europe fears, is that it will become much cheaper for companies to produce in America. This competitive disadvantage could lead to an exodus of Europe or at the very least to considerable economic damage. Especially since high energy prices in Europe mean it is already cheaper to produce in America at the moment. “There is a risk that the IRA will lead to unfair competition,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday in the run-up to the EU summit.

Own playing field

It is also uncomfortable: the US beats the EU on its own playing field. In recent years, Europe has made greening the core of its ‘industrial strategy’ to remain economically competitive. By setting the most ambitious climate goals itself, it hoped to take a global lead. Now America is pulling in a leg. And while the basis of the European climate strategy consists of pricing emissions and setting rules, Washington simply draws its wallet heavily. According to critics, the lack of sufficient money for ‘green industrial policy’ has long been the Achilles’ heel of the European climate strategy.

In recent months, the EU has tried to persuade the Americans to change policy. Without much success: in Brussels it is now expected that the talks between the EU and the US will not lead to substantial adjustments of the IRA. In the meantime, the European Commission is also exploring a case at the World Trade Organization, but nothing can be expected in the short term either.

And so Europe is looking for its own solution. But there is still great division about what it should look like. Von der Leyen spoke of “our own European IRA” on Wednesday. In the plans she unfolded in recent weeks, the relaxation of European state aid rules plays an important role. This would make it easier for European governments to subsidize their own industry in order to compete with American competitors. On Wednesday, von der Leyen stated that he wanted to relax the rules from the beginning of 2023 “for a few years”.

The plan can count on support from, among others, France and Germany, countries with deep pockets that have been warm to more industrial politics for some time anyway. But for a small country like the Netherlands, focused on world trade, the subsidy race that this can set in motion is highly uncomfortable. The level playing field of the European market can easily be distorted.

In conversation with NRC Minister of Economic Affairs Micky Adriaansens (VVD) recently said that he opposes “too easy to pull your flappentapper” and to think that “by compensating you just keep companies here for the longer term”. At the same time, the Netherlands is also open to more ‘strategic investments’ aimed at ‘green, tech and the modern economy’, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) this week in the House of Representatives.

The Netherlands is becoming more uncomfortable with another part of von der Leyen’s plans: a new European ‘sovereignty fund’, precisely to guarantee a level playing field through EU-wide subsidies. Although Brussels is still not sure where the money for this fund, scheduled for the summer, should come from, the wording ‘additional sources of financing’ used by Von der Leyen immediately gives the Netherlands feverish dreams about new joint EU loans.

Enough money available

In 2020, The Hague resisted this kind of ‘Eurobonds’ for the corona recovery fund to the last. Now it sees itself firmly supported by Germany for the time being, which also does not want to know anything about new loans. Argument from both countries: there is still enough money available in existing funds. Not entirely unjustified: only a fraction of the approximately 800 billion from the corona fund has actually been spent.

If you ask the Americans themselves, the answer is clear. They call on the EU to draw a much larger budget itself. For the US, the IRA is not only a greening strategy, but also an important vehicle to compete with China. In doing so, they would like to see a strong EU at their side. But many European countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, also want to keep trade relations with China warm.

The discussion between EU government leaders on Thursday is only the first in a series of talks that Europe will have in the coming months. The high energy prices, the International Energy Agency emphasizes, are not going to disappear. And so the EU must look for a new way to protect its industry and at the same time make it greener. Without this, the Netherlands, among others, believes that it is becoming too protectionist.