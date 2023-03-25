The pressure of the European Union on the Italian government for the ratification of the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (MES) continues, with the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe asking once again to “go ahead”. The instrument, as we know, is not very welcome, to put it mildly, by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

For the moment, the issue, already at the center of discussions and political battles, is not on the agenda of the executive, even if the debate will open in Parliament from next week. For her part, the premier invites not to discuss it “upstream but downstream”, and asks for reasoning “in an overall framework”: speaking of banking crisis management, she says, the ‘safety net’ (backstop) of the Mes “is a sort of cassation. The banking union is the first and second degree” with “more effective tools”.

The leaders of the euro countries meeting in Brussels for the Eurosummit have decided to try once again to accelerate the banking union, in a period of great excitement, after the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

As for the Mes, Italy is increasingly alone: ​​it is in fact the last of the members to have not ratified the reform intended to give the ‘State-saving fund’ the role of ‘bank-saving fund’. “We need to ensure that the Single Resolution Fund has the necessary backing” to “ensure that if there are banking difficulties we don’t ask domestic taxpayers to pay,” Donohoe argues. The link between Mes and the Resolution Fund must be in operation from January 1, 2024, he asks. As for how to ratify the revised treaty, “it is up to the Italian Parliament and, of course, the Italian Government”.

In the meantime, next Wednesday, the process will start in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of the bills for the ratification of the Mes presented by the Pd and the Third Pole. The ratification of the ESM reform is on the April plenary calendar.