The “Ariane 5” missile, on its 117th and final mission to space, which is expected to launch Tuesday from Kourou, French Guiana, will carry a French military communications satellite (Syracuse 4b) and an experimental German satellite.

The launch of the missile was scheduled for June 16, but it was postponed due to a defect in one of the propulsion engines, which was replaced.

The director of the Guyana Space Center, Marie-Anne Claire, told AFP that the launch will be “charged with emotions” for the personnel of the center, which has been associated with the rocket for the past three decades.

The CEO of the National Center for Space Studies, Philippe Baptiste, confirmed that the rocket was “an amazing human adventure.”

The “Ariane 5” missile had difficult beginnings, as it exploded after its launch on its first mission in 1996, and faced another failure in 2002.

Herve Gilbert, who was then an engineer for the rocket, said the accident caused “shock”.

“It took two years to return to space missions,” says the current technical director of the “Ariane Group”.

After the accident, the “Ariane 5” missile entered its golden age, which was crowned with a series of successes, and Geliber says that the failure to launch the missile had “the positive effect of keeping us fully alert regarding launches.”

The rocket gained a good reputation for reliability, to the point that it was adopted by NASA to send the James Webb Space Telescope, which cost ten billion dollars.

After this launch, which was carried out on Christmas Day 2021, the rocket that sent the Rosetta space probe to comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in 2004, and the Jupiter icy moon explorer to Jupiter in April 2023, has become very popular.

From a commercial point of view, the rocket was a “progressive element in the space field in Europe”, according to the European Space Agency’s Director of Space Transport Daniel Neuschwander.

Twelve countries participated in the manufacture of the heavy missile, which replaced the “Ariane 4”, with a launch capacity doubled from it, a competitive advantage that enabled Europe to establish itself in the communications satellite market.

Europe also benefited from a “respite” from the United States, Neuschwander said, as the US space shuttle monopolized the market.

“We are currently witnessing the opposite situation,” he added, as Europe finds itself almost denied independent access to space.

This is due to the sudden cessation of the use of Russian Soyuz missiles after the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022, which reduced the activity of the Koro base, which witnessed only six launches in 2022, compared to 15 similar launches during the past year.

Exacerbating the situation is the failure of the first commercial launch of the Italian “Vega C” missile in December 2022 and the cumulative delays for the future of “Ariane 6”.

difficult stage

The last launch of “Ariane 5” will be followed by many months of emptiness, waiting for “Ariane 6” to take over at the end of 2023 at best.

One launch of the “Vega” missile is expected in September, while doubts remain about the return of the “Vega-C” program at the end of the year after a new defect was discovered this week.

And designed “Ariane 6”, which is more powerful and competitive than “Ariane 5”, and its cost amounted to half of what was spent on its predecessor, to face the fierce competition in the field of missiles due to the dominance of the American company “SpaceX”, which carries out more than one launch operation per week.

The European Space Agency had to turn to Elon Musk’s company to launch its Euclid science mission, and is unsure of ensuring the strategic expansion of the Galileo probe, the European Union’s navigation system.

“It is a difficult stage,” said the Director General of the European Space Agency, Josef Ashbacher, during the Le Bourget exhibition, stressing that the various stakeholders are “working intensively” so that “Ariane 6” enters service and the return of the “Vega-C” program as soon as possible.

The Ariane 6 qualification tests are in full swing. During a “public test” in Kourou on June 22, the missile was unveiled on the launch pad before the Vulcan 2.1 engine test run.

The space field was not spared from the step of reducing the number of employees, as 190 positions out of 1,600 will be eliminated, because the rocket does not need many manpower and large maintenance requirements.