He who pollutes pays. From that simple concept, Europe created years ago a trading system for polluting gas emissions (ETS) that makes thousands of companies have to pay according to the number of tons of polluting gases they emit and thus buy ‘rights’ of pollution.

The money, which is collected by the European Commission (EC) on behalf of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU), affects national budgets for investments against the climate crisis. Until October of last year, the collection reached 11,000 million euros.

However, it is clear that pollution is not exclusive to companies. The latest measures to reduce polluting emissions in the EU foresee that all transport, including private transport, pays for what it pollutes. That would make every European owner of a car had to pay a special rate, probably annual, depending on the polluting emissions from your car.

Current regulations for new vehicles allow them to emit a maximum of 95 grams of carbon per kilometer and the EC wants a 55 percent reduction by 2030 and a total ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines by 2035. , which can emit up to 147 grams of carbon per kilometer, will also need to abandon combustion engines by 2035.

The system, which would make cars pay for the polluting emissions they generate, would allow this new tax burden to fall only on car owners and, among them, make it more expensive for those with larger vehicles because they are generally the ones with the most contaminate.

However, the norm discussed in depth by the EU environment ministers generates shocks. Community sources explain that countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania they are totally against. They allege that the poorest people would pay more, although in reality those who had a bigger car would pay more.

An electronic signal warns of the pollution alert on a highway in Stuttgart (Germany).

They do not say so, but they are against it because they are trying to protect the car factories that they have in their territory for fear that they will not be able to make the transition to the electric car quickly enough to not be affected by the ban on selling combustion cars. as of 2035.

On the other side are Germany and the Scandinavian countries. These, traditionally more aware of the fight against the climate crisis, consider that the tax will be paid by those who have the most and believe that the money collected would also serve to compensate those most in need.

A Scandinavian diplomat explained to EL TIEMPO that the emissions trading system is an incentive for the EU Member States to take measures to ensure climate neutrality.

Governments also collide over the date on which cars with combustion engines will stop being sold in Europe. Some countries, like Hungary and Italy, want to delay that ban. But others, like Finland or the Netherlands, which barely have car factories, want to bring it forward to 2030, while the big car makers in Europe, such as Germany and Spain, seem happy with the 2035 date because they estimate that their factories will have enough time to make their transition.

The vice president of the EC, responsible for the fight against the climate crisis, Frans Timmermans, recognized differences between the 27 European governments, but warned that the emissions trading system for cars would be one of the best instruments to change the behavior of citizens . Timmermans recalled that the transport sector is one of the few in Europe that continues to increase its polluting emissions.

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS

On Twitter: @IdafeMartin