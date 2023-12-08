President of China met in Beijing with European Union officials for a summit with the bloc, the first in person since 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, this Friday (8.Dec.2023) that China sees Europe as a “pole” on its own merit and not as a “vassal”. The declaration was made on the last day of the 24th summit between China and the European Union.

The summit, which began on Thursday (Dec 7), was the first in person since 2019. The themes of this year’s meeting were relations between Beijing and the bloc, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

European Union officials went to China to address the imbalance in bilateral trade, highlighting the need for a stronger economic relationship “equitable” and stating that they will not tolerate a “unfair competition”. Today, the bloc’s trade deficit with the Asian country is €400 billion.

According to information from Reuters, As a result of the 2-day summit, China and the European Union agreed to balance their trade relations. The Chinese president announced Beijing’s willingness to transform the 27-nation EU into a key economic and trade partner, as well as collaborate on science and technology, including artificial intelligence.

During the summit, one of the unresolved differences was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. European Union leaders called on China not to supply Russia with lethal weapons and to use its influence to end the war.

The Chinese president stated that China and Europe should not see each other as rivals or “get involved in confrontation” due to their different political systems. He highlighted the need to develop an awareness “correct” and promote mutual understanding and trust between the country and the bloc.