After the avalanche of measures adopted by Trump, media attention and financial markets are focused on the imposition of tariffs on the main commercial partners of Americans. After a first threat more than a month ago, The first tariffs on Mexican, Canadian and Chinese products have already entered into force.

The tariffs are paid by importers of the goods. Therefore, inflationary and lower growth effects of the incipient trade war of the United States with the rest of the world are evident. For the moment, future inflation expectations have already increasedeven before prices do it.

Within the difficult bobbin fit of the different measures of Trump’s economic policythe key piece to compensate for inflationary tensions from tariffs and the repatriation of assets to the United States is the Achievement of an abundant and cheap energy production. To do this, he has declared the national energy emergency.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that The United States has the cheapest energy among all industrial countries, which reduces the cost of energy and products produced in the United Statesamong them all agricultural products. One of the main costs in agricultural production is the necessary diesel fuel for tractors and other machinery. Diesel cost reduction helps reduce food cost.

Through the national energy emergency, it is intended Promote national fossil fuel production to eliminate dependence on foreign sources. Among other measures: regulation is eliminated to expedite fuel exploration permits; Projects are reactivated to export liquefied gas to other countries; Strategic oil reserves (SPR) will be filled, they are currently at their lowest level of the last forty years, with 395 million barrelsin the face of the maximum capacity of 700 million barrels; The Permits for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to transport raw from Canadaparalyzed by Biden as soon as they access the White House; Permits are expedited to perform explorations in Alaska; All green energy mandates are suppressed, including the obligation to sell 50% of electric cars in 2030.

Additionally to the above, Trump has retired to the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, abandoning the decarbonization commitments. All these measures have a direct effect on emerging countries. These countries complained about the limitations of the climate agenda for their economic growth. For these countries, having access to fossil energies at an affordable cost is essential to get millions of people from poverty.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there are about 800 million people in Southeast Asia, Latin America and in sub -Saharan Africa without access to electricity, and more than 3,000 million people depend on biomass fuel (wood, manure, agricultural waste) to cook, and this creates numerous health problems because of the smoke they generate.

These countries were at a crossroads: follow international guidelines to limit the use of fossil fuels or use their own natural resources to provide energy and electricity to their growing population. Among others, this is the case of

Nigeria, with abundant gas reserves, a growing population (227 million people) and the need for foreign investments to develop a domestic electricity generation.

All these developing countries, including China and India, need abundant and cheap energy for their economic and industrial development. Some of these countries have natural resources, whose exploitation were limited by international climate agenda pressures. With the new Trump administration this pressure disappears. Additionally, The liquefied gas export policy by the United States will allow these developing countries to access a less polluting energy source than they currently use.

Additionally, despite Trump’s tariff policies, the United States will not apply “CO2 tariffs” (Carbon Tariffs). These tariffs that penalize imports of goods that have used fossil fuels and CO2 generation in their manufacture. The European Union does apply this type of tariffs with the name of carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

Two direct effects of Trump’s new energy policy and his departure from the Paris Climate Agreement are: first, the lower pressure to emerging countries on the use of fossil energies and, second, the loneliness of Europe by maintain in front of the rest of the world. Until now, the final result of the alleged and desired decarbonization, according to The Energy Institute, is that the production of coal, oil and natural gas globally is in historical maximums, while Europe self -limits its extraction and use.

What Europe does not want to manufacture internally because it violates decarbonization criteria, ends up being manufactured in other countries that are much less respectful of the environment, being finally sold in Europe. As a result, the well -intentioned emission reduction from a specific country can end up producing an increase in global emissions.

Europe has been left alone in its application of green policies.