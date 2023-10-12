The European Commission has opened an investigation into the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to see if it complies with the rules of new technologies imposed by the European Union regarding illegal and harmful content.

This comes after misinformation spread on the platform.

The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said it had formally requested “X” to provide information in accordance with the Digital Services Act.

The Commission stated, in a statement, “X needs to provide the required information to Commission bodies by October 18, 2023 in questions related to the activation and operation of the Emergency Response Protocol in X and by October 31, 2023 in relation to the rest.”