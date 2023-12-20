Borrell considered the question about the Russian victory in the Northern Military District incorrect and refused to answer it

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, believes that the EU project may be “irretrievably damaged.” According to him, this will happen if Russia wins in Ukraine and the fighting in the Gaza Strip continues.

According to Borrell, Europe is in danger. “If we allow [президенту России Владимиру] Putin wins in Ukraine, if we allow the tragedy in Gaza to continue, the European project could be irrevocably damaged,” said the head of European diplomacy. He also called for “rolling up your sleeves” to avoid this.

Borrell also called the question from Sommet Grand Continent forum participants about whether Russia could win the Ukrainian conflict incorrect and refused to answer it. At the same time, he admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were unable to break through the front during the counteroffensive, calling for increased support for Kyiv.

Western and Ukrainian politicians have already announced the end of Europe

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that the EU must abandon centralization for the sake of survival. “We will not agree to any deprivation of countries of their competencies. If the European Union wants to survive, then it must abandon attempts to assign new competencies,” the head of the Polish government urged. According to him, Warsaw will not approve of EU intervention in such aspects of the statehood of member countries as foreign policy, security, taxes, and family law.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in turn, agreed with Borrell’s opinion – according to him, the defeat of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia will be the end of Europe. Kuleba stated that “for Europe this is an existential war,” which also affects Europeans. “They cannot afford not to win this war together with Ukraine. It will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses,” he said.

Kuleba argued that the EU leadership agrees to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. Such statements, he noted, were made by Borrell and other high-ranking European officials.