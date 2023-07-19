The past few weeks have seen heat waves in many European countries, with temperatures above 40 degrees. Last year, more than 61,000 people died from the heat. Science journalist Niki Korteweg explains why heat can be so dangerous and how Europe can prepare for increasingly hotter summers.

