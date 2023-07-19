The past few weeks have seen heat waves in many European countries, with temperatures above 40 degrees. Last year, more than 61,000 people died from the heat. Science journalist Niki Korteweg explains why heat can be so dangerous and how Europe can prepare for increasingly hotter summers.
Read also: High mortality in Europe due to the heat during last year’s summer
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Niki Korteweg
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Anna Korterink, Iris Verhulsdonk & Esmee Dirks
- Edit:
- Misha van Waterschoot
- coordination:
- Nina van Hattum
- Photo:
- Jesus Merida/Getty Images
#Europe #hotter #lies #ahead
Leave a Reply