Europe is preparing to tighten its belt. In recent years, public spending has become the safety net that cushioned the fall and prevented a larger cataclysm from the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But states have already begun to turn off the tap. The deficit in the first quarter of the year in the euro area was 3.2%. And the trend will continue if the countries comply with the commitment made by their finance ministers in the last Eurogroup: “We will achieve the necessary global restrictive fiscal orientation in the euro area by 2024.” This same week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called to follow that path.

Germany, the great economy of the continent, has wanted to lead the way with a cut of 36,000 million in its Budget project for next year. But it is not at all clear that the other countries want to follow this rhythm. Settings, yes. Austerity like the one applied in the past decade, no. The European Commission has not raised the latter in its documents. In March, it deactivated the clause that loosened the fiscal corset of the Stability Pact so that the States could come to the rescue of the economy with the pandemic. A clear sign of the change of era. But that is not a 180 degree turn. In the spring budget recommendations, the Community Executive does not speak of austerity. And his proposal to reform fiscal rules for the medium term does not go in that direction either.

“There will be a change of cycle. Years of fiscal consolidation are coming. Since the pandemic, the level of debt has risen. Now it is time to reconsider what has been done up to now, because the debt has increased”, confirms the economist Carlos Martínez Mongay. But that, he explains, is not what has been seen in the past decade. The figures support what this former position of the Commission explains: the public debt of the monetary area amounted to an amount equivalent to 84% of GDP and is now at 91.2%, when the economy has long since recovered lost activity.

The same description of what is going to happen is developed by the Italian Cinzia Alcidi, research director of think tank brussels CEPS: “The EU economy has performed quite well, certainly better than many expected. There is no doubt that the Recovery Fund and national fiscal policy have played an important role. As the shocks As the storms subside, the policies should become normalized. This is crucial also taking into account that other clashes may come.

The commitment of the European Executive is to initiate an adjustment path that combines debt reduction -the deficit has lost prominence in the analyzes in recent years-, especially for the most indebted countries (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France…), with the maintenance of public investment so as not to lose weight in the double green and digital transition. As? Unplugging the extraordinary public aid and allocating that money to lower the debt. To maintain the investment, he relies on the billions that arrive in the capitals through the Recovery Fund.

That is also the commitment of Judith Arnal, a senior researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute. She also highlights that at the worst of the pandemic the debt reached 97% of GDP and that it is now falling: “This trend must continue and be based on credible fiscal consolidation plans in the medium term. It is necessary to generate fiscal space to be able to count on margins of fiscal action in the face of possible new adverse macro-financial disturbances”. The also professor of the master’s degree in Banking at the University of Navarra adds that this adjustment must take into account “the current geopolitical environment and be compatible with the important investments, in the energy, ecological and digital spheres, that the EU has to make”.

This analysis is shared in many institutions. The European Central Bank (ECB), for example, has recently issued a warning that public investment and debt reduction are needed at the same time. That happens by raising taxes or cutting other spending policies, especially in member states with a high level of debt. The position of the European Fiscal Council, chaired by Danish veteran Niels Thygesen, is similar, albeit with tougher language. “The favorable economic environment leads the Council to consider that a restrictive fiscal policy is appropriate in 2024. In addition, the drop in inflation and the rise in interest rates will bring less confidence in public finances.”

However, combining those adjustments that are requested to reduce the debt while maintaining public investment does not seem to be easy. In the same report in which it warns of the need for adjustments, it comes to say that the Recovery Fund (close to 800,000 million euros between 2021 and 2026) is not enough. More is needed. The European Commission itself in its latest prospective report gives a figure of those that is hard to imagine: the double digital and green transition requires 750,000 million annual investment in the EU. “Most of this will have to come from the private sector, but the budgets of the Member States will play an important role,” he adds.

And here analyzes begin to emerge that doubt very much that it is possible to blow (invest) and suck (reduce debt) at the same time. “The position of the European Commission is a big mistake. It is primitive thinking and a pre-scientific position. There is not a problem if the growth of the debt is used for productive investments. As in the private sector, we must analyze both the assets and the liabilities of the Government”, forcefully attacks Paul de Grauwe, professor of Economic Policy at the London School of Economics. He agrees that it is time to end the extraordinary aid for the energy crisis, but not that this money has to go to reduce debt. “Public investment has a higher multiplier effect on GDP than transfers [ayudas aprobadas por la crisis]. The support system has to end and investment must be increased”, he stresses.

This prestigious Belgian economist was already one of the most critical voices with the austerity policies of the past decade and now maintains a similar analysis from the authority that has warned of mistakes in the past: “The cut in the German budget is a mistake. Germany needs public investment, its stock of public capital is falling. And, again contrary to the Commission, he does not believe that it is necessary to differentiate between the more or less indebted countries or that the rise in interest rates in the last year, which has made bond issues more expensive, is a problem: “Germany is paying 2.4%. Is that a lot?! Belgium is paying 3.1%. Is that a lot?!” “If we don’t invest, we will lose competitiveness with respect to China and the US. China is investing massively. They don’t care about 3% deficit or 60% debt [referentes fiscales del Pacto de Estabilidad] and this nonsense”, launches provocateur.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL