The heir to the throne of Denmark, Frederik, was spotted with Spanish celebrity Casanova

At the end of October, paparazzi photographed Danish Crown Prince Frederik in the company of Genoveva Casanova, a reality TV star who met him on an exclusive hunt in the Alps. This is perhaps the biggest monarchical scandal in Europe since the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Casanova had to hide from the press, Frederick pretends that nothing happened, and the worst thing is for his wife, a former advertising woman from Australia, who at one time accidentally met the prince in a bar. Passions have not subsided for the second week.

Paparazzi photographed Crown Prince Frederik on a secret date in Madrid

The photographs taken by the paparazzi were published by the Spanish publication Lecturas. Its editor-in-chief claims that Prince Frederic secretly came to Madrid for a date with Genoveva Casanova. This happened just after his wife, Princess Mary, flew to New York to attend UN Day. Nothing was officially announced about the prince’s visit.

Later statedthat the prince wanted to visit the Picasso exhibition, which was held in Madrid. He was supposed to be accompanied by a friend, but he fell ill at the last moment. Instead of himself, he sent Casanova, whom the prince already knew. She, he said, is well versed in Picasso.

Frederick and Casanova actually went to the exhibition, then walked in the park, changed clothes and at nine o’clock in the evening went to the restaurant. There they sat until one in the morning. After the restaurant, as Lecturas writes, the couple returned to Casanova’s apartment. The next morning the prince flew to Denmark.

They walk and talk without any tension. No one pays attention to them or to the two bodyguards who follow them at a safe distance. Danish Prince Frederik and Genoveva Casanova go completely unnoticed

To confirm that Frederic spent the whole night with Casanova, Lecturas made public a few more pictures. One of them shows the prince leaving her apartment the next morning.

Prince Frederick Photo: Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Supporters of the monarchy accused the prince of treason and praised his wife for her prudence

The footage published in Lecturas caused a scandal in Spain, Denmark, and even in Australia, the homeland of Frederick’s legal wife, Princess Mary.

Danish supporters of the monarchy reacted especially violently. On social networks, they accused the prince of adultery, praised his wife and cursed his alleged mistress.

Honor and admiration to Princess Mary, and to you, Crown Prince Frederick, shame, shame, shame for your supposed friendship/romance with some Mexican socialite comment on the Danish royal family’s social media page

Unfortunately, this undermines the reputation of the Danish Royal Family comment on the Danish royal family’s social media page

Some commentators noted the dignity and prudence with which Princess Mary responded to the scandal. Others tried to discern signs of discord with Prince Frederick in her behavior and even her clothing during official events.

To avoid press attention, Casanova had to hide with his phone turned off

Casanova was the first to react. She denied rumors of an affair with the prince and said that her lawyers are already taking measures to stop their spread.

I categorically deny allegations that hint at a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and myself. Any statements of this kind are not only completely contrary to the truth, but also maliciously distort the facts. The resolution of this issue has already been entrusted to my lawyers, who will take appropriate measures to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy See also Covid in the world, in Great Britain an end to the restrictions: even the infected are no longer isolated. Australia reopens its borders after two years Genoveva Casanova

According to her friend, Spanish TV presenter Suzanne Griso, Casanova and Frederic discussed publication in Lecturas and agreed not to comment on it, so as not to give rise to new speculation. To avoid unnecessary attention, she turned off her phone, boarded a plane and flew to an unknown destination.

Frederick and his wife pointedly ignored the scandal. After the photos were published, they appeared in public several times and acted as if nothing had happened. Palace official statedthat the royal family does not comment on rumors or innuendo.

A PR expert contacted by Danish publication BT reportedthat the palace shows no signs of concern. In his opinion, this suggests that the Danish royal family considers what is happening not a storm, but a “light breeze.”

Genoveva Casanova Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Casanova met the prince during an exclusive hunt in the Alps

Genoveva Casanova is 47 years old. She was born in Mexico, but long ago moved to Spain. In the past, she tried to act in films – in particular, she played a small role in the film “Ghosts of Goya”, which starred Natalie Portman and Javier Bardem. Now she is known mainly as a participant in reality shows.

Apparently, it was on the set that Casanova met her future husband – a Spanish aristocrat, the fifth son of the Duchess of Alba, Spanish equestrian champion Martinez de Irujo. They got married in 2005 and divorced two years later.

Casanova’s next lover was Gonzalo Vargas, the son of the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010.

She came with him to the award ceremony in Stockholm and made such an impact that Vanity Fair called Vargas and Casanova "the main heroes of the Nobel Prize."

Spanish TV presenter Suzanna Griso assertsthat Casanova and Frederic have known each other for a long time through mutual friends and meet several times a year. “I was told that these are private meetings, attended by several people from their circle, representatives of the royal families,” she says. “They meet and spend the night in private houses.”

According to Griso, Casanova and the prince allegedly became close after a hunting trip to the mountains. “These are exclusive events where you pay a ton of money to attend,” she explained. “You can meet all the royals and children from important families there.” Such trips are usually organized in Germany or Austria.”

The prince is married to a simple Australian woman who met him in a bar at the Sydney Olympics

Prince Frederick and Princess Mary have been married for 19 years. They met in 2000, when the prince came to the Summer Olympics in Sydney. At the time Mary was working for an Australian advertising and performance company. Did not havethat the foreigner she was talking to in the bar was the heir to the oldest royal dynasty in Europe.

When we first met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. And half an hour later someone comes up to me and says: “Do you even know who these people are?” Princess Mary of Denmark

For several years, Mary and Frederic maintained a long-distance relationship, and in 2004 they got married in Copenhagen. They have four children.