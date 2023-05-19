Summer has not yet started, and it is already extremely dry in large parts of Europe: nature reserves are withering, forests are on fire and drinking water is scarce. Climate editor Paul Luttikhuis explains the causes and what to expect. Is there anything else to do about this?

