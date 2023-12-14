China, the United States and Europe are the three macro-powers that aspire to prevail over each other in the future in the global automotive panorama. At the moment, however, the Old Continent seems to be lagging behind its rivals: the alarm was raised by ACEAwho explained how China's dominance in the electric vehicle supply chain and the strengthening of the US government's incentive system for domestic manufacturers risk putting Europe on the brake pedal in its efforts to support European EV production.

China towards domination

The association cites a new report from the École Polytechnique, which talks about “immense scope” of the challenges the EU faces in developing an electric vehicle supply chain. Because while other global regions advance with ambitious industrial strategies that stimulate national industries, we read, “the competitiveness of European electric vehicle production risks being eroded”. The most obvious example is given with China: while the strategic policy of the Asian country including mining, refining, production, charging networks, low-cost energy, purchase incentives and recycling along the entire life cycle of electric vehicles has significantly strengthened its already important competitive advantage, the European regulatory approach was very fragmented regarding industrial policy, with specific stages of the value chain being regulated in an unproductive manner.

United States first pursuers

Also the comparison with the United States sees Europe currently behind, as the US faces significant and growing momentum towards creating a manufacturing hub for the electric vehicle value chain. In this sense ACEA reports that “Ambitious sales goals in states like California and at the federal level, combined with unprecedented funding under the Inflation Reduction Act, are giving boost to the domestic automotive industrytesting the competitiveness of European car manufacturers in one of the most valuable export markets for electric vehicles.”

Europe is struggling

Having said that some progress has also been made by the EU, in particular regarding progress in the production of battery cells, an important problem remains: the development of the upstream battery value chain is not keeping pace step with the question, leading to a continued dependence on China. And although the latest signs have been defined as “encouraging” by Sigrid de Vries, director general of ACEA, it is undeniable that the European approach to the mobility electrification strategy is not producing the desired results. Will the EU ever be able to reverse these balances in the future? According to ACEA it is difficult, especially in the absence of a “tailored regulatory and financial framework to create a favorable business environment”.