Of: George Anastasiadis

Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis comments: Under no circumstances should the mendacious regime in Moscow around Vladimir Putin be trusted.

In the Kremlin, people laugh about their own lies about the allegedly defective gas turbines. Orban jokes about German gas expertise from the Holocaust. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In the Kremlin, they pat themselves on the back in view of the many “defective” turbines that President Putin claims are the reason for the ever-new gas supply problems. But the evil clowning in Moscow should let even the dullest in the West see the light: the mendacious regime in Moscow is not to be trusted under any circumstances – no matter what the subject. Perhaps the gullible Saxon Michael Kretschmer and the many letter writers who are undauntedly drumming for a capitulation peace with Russia will now take note of this.

Even more annoying than Putin’s antics are the antics of his Hungarian admirer Viktor Orban. His business model is shabby: collect billions from the EU and at the same time let Moscow lubricate him with cheap gas in order to thwart European solidarity in the EU bodies on behalf of the Kremlin. With his vile Holocaust allusion, directed against EU boss Ursula von der Leyen and her European gas emergency plan, that there is “German know-how from the past” when it comes to gas issues, Orban has finally gone too far. From being a respected statesman, the Hungarian has become the pariah of Europe.

It is important that this time Germany does not split again as in the past

Hungary is unfortunately only a particularly blatant example, but there are many cracks in the European defense front against Putin’s gas war, depending on how affected the individual is. The EU Commission will still have to put in a lot of effort to put them together. It is important that this time Germany does not split again as in the past. Anyone who calls for European solidarity must be willing to practice it themselves – also by continuing to operate nuclear reactors, without which we risk exacerbating the EU electricity crisis in winter after a gas shortage.