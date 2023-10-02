Bloomberg: Europe is alarmed by the possible weakening of US aid to Kyiv

U.S. lawmakers’ decision to scrap a $6 billion aid package for Ukraine is adding to concerns among some of Kyiv’s allies that U.S. aid to the republic is beginning to wane. Writes about this Bloomberg.

An unnamed senior European official said the situation was worrying and needed to be resolved quickly. There has been a “broader shift” in US sentiment toward Ukraine, so “Putin and other aggressors may be emboldened in the absence of unwavering Western support,” the official added. According to the publication, one of the leaders of the European Union (EU) admitted that the situation may become more complicated as the presidential elections in the United States approach.

“This took most of us, those who support Ukraine, by surprise,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the agency. In his opinion, “this can be corrected, but it shows the complexity of the debate.”

Some allies pointed to comments from U.S. President Joe Biden, who called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to move quickly on funding measures, as evidence that support for Ukraine remains intact and that the delay in aid to Kiev is only temporary.

Thus, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps indicated that “Biden has actually made it clear that this does not change his view on the continuation of funding.” At the same time, Shapps acknowledged that “domestic politics will play a role.”

The agency notes that the failure to include funds in the draft US budget for assistance to Ukraine was a blow to the Biden administration. New aid is becoming increasingly difficult for Kyiv to obtain, especially as domestic political attention in the United States shifts increasingly to issues such as border security.

The Biden administration hopes the funding decision will be seen as “an anomaly,” a US official said. However, several European officials said the move by U.S. lawmakers was concerning, although U.S. support for Ukraine was likely to continue, they said.

Speaking in Kiev on Monday ahead of talks with his EU counterparts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said his government was working with both sides of Congress to ensure continued support. According to him, in Kyiv “they don’t feel that US support was destroyed” and consider what happened “not a system, but an incident.”

Another European diplomat said that the decision to stop aid to Ukraine was discussed only informally at the ministerial meeting in Kyiv, and the general assessment is that Washington will find a solution. However, he added, concerns remain about the potential outcome of next year’s US elections.

Elena Bilan, chief economist at the Kiev investment bank Dragon Capital, assured the agency that the Kiev administration has secured sufficient funding to cover its budget needs for this year, but warned that next year looks “increasingly difficult” and “Ukraine has become hostage to complex political processes in the USA.”

On September 30, the US House of Representatives approved a draft budget that does not provide funds for Ukraine. At the same time, US President Joe Biden promised Kyiv further support from Washington against the backdrop of the adoption of the budget document.