The European Commission today announced the opening of five non-compliance investigations to assess how Apple, Google and Meta are complying with new antitrust rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The investigations arise from the suspicion that the solutions proposed by the three companies do not fully comply with the provisions of the DMA. “We suspect that the solutions suggested by the three companies are not fully compliant with the DMA,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's head of antitrust policy.

The investigations will focus in particular on anti-directive rules in their app stores by Google and Apple and on Google's possible self-promotion of its services within its search engine. Apple's browser choice screen for iOS and Meta's “pay or opt-in” model for ad targeting will also be investigated. The Commission expects to conclude its investigations within the next 12 months. Apart from this, the EU regulator is also examining the fee structure announced by Apple for distributing apps outside the App Store and whether Amazon is favoring its own products on its online store. It was also announced that Meta has been given an additional six months to make Messenger interoperable with other messaging services.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in November 2022, aims to regulate big tech companies, or “gatekeepers”, that dominate online activity and the handling of user data, to promote competition and ensure fairness and transparency. The DMA imposes restrictions on a wide range of digital services, including search engines, social networks and online advertising platforms, with the aim of leveling the playing field for small organizations and strengthening protections for users' rights and data privacy. Gatekeepers include major companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft, who have had to adapt to new obligations, including interoperability, data portability, and transparency of profiling activities, by 6 March 2024. The DMA aims to benefit consumers, businesses and the digital ecosystem as a whole by improving access to services, better protecting data and promoting fair competition.

“We are not convinced that Alphabet, Apple and Meta's solutions meet their obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses,” said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. If investigations conclude that there is non-full compliance with the DMA, gatekeepers could face heavy fines. Upon completion of its investigation, the Commission will inform each gatekeeper of the actions necessary to address the concerns, as well as what measures the regulator plans to take. In case of non-compliance, the Commission can impose a fine on each company of up to 10% of their annual global turnover under the DMA, or as much as 20% in cases of “repeat infringement”.

This announcement follows fierce criticism, particularly over how Apple is complying with the Digital Markets Act. While the company has allowed alternative app stores on iOS, as required by the new rules, it is doing so with a new fee structure that critics say will dissuade developers from distributing apps outside of the Apple App Store. Apple's compliance was called “a complete and utter farce” by Spotify, while Epic CEO Tim Sweeney labeled the changes “a new instance of Malicious Compliance.”

Meta's “pay or consent” model has also been the subject of complaints from various EU supervisory bodies. Last year, it launched a new paid tier for Facebook and Instagram in the EU that lets users pay 9.99 euros a month to use each service without ads. The subscription was designed as a way to get users' consent to have their data collected should they decide not to pay, but the Commission is concerned about the “binary choice” offered by Meta. Last week, Meta said it offered to reduce the monthly price for ad-free access to 5.99 euros a month to appease regulators.