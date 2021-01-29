Germany announced radical measures Thursday, January 28. The goal is to have no more flights from the UK, Portugal, South Africa or Brazil, with very few exceptions for travelers. These countries are the hardest hit by the variants, which is what explains this partial closure of Germany’s borders. Some European countries go even further: in Finland and Norway, borders are almost completely closed.

“In these countries, only permanent residents can return, PCR tests or quarantines do not change anything. There must be an exceptional reason,” explains Laurent Desbonnets, the correspondent of France Télévisions in Berlin. This is also the case in Hungary or the Czech Republic. “In Portugal, the authorities want to prevent citizens from going out for two weeks, with an exceptional reason necessary to leave the territory”, concludes the journalist.

