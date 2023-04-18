María and Alejandra use the same social network, however, the content they access is very different. It all depends on the information that they enter in their searches, with this data the search engines can offer such hyper-personalized content that they can create such different realities for each one of them, with added risks for both them and the user. rest of society. This is a practical case with which the multidisciplinary team of workers from the European Center for Algorithmic Transparency (ECAT) is already working, which is officially inaugurated this Tuesday in Seville and is called to become the main European Commission tool to guarantee that the large digital platforms comply with the principles to guarantee the proper functioning and control of illegal and harmful content on the Internet contained in the Digital Services Directive, which entered into force last November.

The transparency mechanisms established in the DSA and the large digital platforms (those with more than 45 million users and representing 10% of the potential European market), which force their owners to identify and control the risks of their algorithmic systems they could have alerted María and Alejandra. Checking that the Internet giants carry out this self-assessment correctly and anticipating any possibility of evading them will be one of the main functions of the ECAT. The center has the enormous responsibility of opening the black boxes of algorithmic systems, deciphering them and ensuring that they meet the criteria of European regulations.

“This is a big step because there is a huge expectation, since we are showing the world that applying standards ends up making a difference on the ground and that this can change the attitude of the big platforms, that they must assume their social responsibility and not just look for the growth of their business,” says a senior Commission official involved in the implementation of the DSA. Algorithms and their use are the subject of debate in many areas, the difference that ECAT makes is that its research is carried out with the purpose of supporting the legal services of the Commission to ensure that the regulations are complied with.

The ECAT is based at the headquarters in the Joint Research Center (JRC) that the Commission has in Seville. At the moment, it has 10 experts in different subjects, not only related to computing, artificial intelligence or Big Data, but also with disciplines of a social nature, because one of the objectives is to detect that large companies and search engines comply with the obligations related to the child protection, that gender violence is not incited or that the contents do not pose a risk to mental health. The goal is that in the coming months the team will expand to 30 specialists and that in a second phase it will grow to 40.

In addition to the task of supervising the documentation that the Internet giants provide them on their self-assessment, which is previously audited by a third company, the ECAT can also initiate investigations through third-party complaints or when it detects that compliance with the DSA. All this information will serve to be able to arms legal cases against these companies in the event that there is evidence of bad practices. However, the Commission wants to make it clear that the ECAT does not pretend to be a “Ministry of Truth”. “If we detect that illegal content is being hosted or routed or false information is being distributed and it is not removed and corrected, we can take action. The burden of proving that they are not acting correctly falls on the companies,” says the official. In this sense, Brussels is working on establishing the parameters so that large companies can carry out their risk self-assessments in matters such as privacy, the protection of mental health…

In this task of opening the black boxes, there are three steps of transparency that the large platforms and search engines must achieve. The first reaches the average user. “Companies must warn in a language that minors who access their networks are able to understand, so that they can offer them better browsing options,” says another ECAT official. “This gives greater capacity and power to the user.” The second level is the one that concerns civil society, experts, NGOs… —”this would offer us a type of information and dissemination reports for experts”, says the technician—. The second level shows the prospective parameter that also overlaps the ECAT. The new center wants to serve as a bridge between academia -universities and research groups- and private companies -agreements that are yet to be defined-.

The third level is the most important for researchers. That implies getting to the guts of the algorithm and in order to investigate and access them, the Commission can appoint experts or auditors.

The conclusions of the investigations will also be shared with the public, continuing with the popularizing impulse that also corresponds to ECAT, but also with the desire to be able to portray the behavior of large companies. The Commission avoids going into the possible friction or disagreements that may be encountered with Internet giants, used to competing in a more deregulated environment such as the US, and prefers to approach it as an opportunity to improve their image and build trust by offering opportunities in the world digital.

The ECAT, hand in hand with the experts, is called upon to become the arm of the Commission not only to understand and unravel how the algorithmic systems work to prevent and avoid unwanted effects, but also to guarantee, through transparency, that what It’s illegal in real life, so it’s illegal on social media.

