The old continent, in winter since last December 21, has been registering unusually high temperatures for the time for two weeks. Specifically, on January 1, eight European countries broke their winter temperature records. Since there are records, back in 1879, never before had thermometers reflected this data in their mercury in the middle of winter. Some thermal anomalies that could be readjusted in the coming days.

People on the beach, on the terraces under the sun in short sleeves or closed ski slopes. Europe started its winter in an unusual way, with temperatures unbecoming for the time and that set a worrying precedent.

And it is that since there are records, at the end of the 19th century, temperatures of more than 25 degrees Celsius had never been seen in the north of Spain on these dates or of 5ºC positive degrees in Moscow or 4.5ºC in Saint Petersburg.

The increase of between 10 and 15 degrees in maximum temperatures in Europe is due, according to experts, to an anticyclone coming from North Africa and that could continue causing these anomalies until January 10.

Specifically, on the first day of 2023, eight countries from the old continent broke their records for high winter temperatures: Poland (19ºC), Denmark (12.6ºC), the Czech Republic (19.6ºC), the Netherlands (16.9ºC), Belarus ( 16.4ºC), Lithuania (14.6ºC) and Latvia (11.1ºC).

In Russia, the second largest city in the country, Saint Petersburg, also broke its record on January 1 with 4.5 degrees positive.

For its part, France registered its warmest end of the year since there are national records, in the mid-40s of the last century. The country had a national average of 11.2 degrees according to Météo France, above 11.1ºC on January 19, 2007. The highest minimum temperatures in history were even reflected in 150 weather stations, especially in the northeast, including Paris.

This has caused, for the moment, one in three ski slopes in France to remain closed at the end of 2022 according to ‘Domaines skiables de France’.

🌡️The anomaly relieved #31december Quantà ella, est equivalente à celle relevée lors de la journée du 18 juin 2022 alors que la France vivait une vogue de chaleur historique (vague de chaleur du 15 au 19 juin, la más precoce jamais enregistrée depuis 1947). ⤵️ https://t.co/Ffoi3xqwer — Meteo-France (@meteofrance) January 2, 2023



“It is the most extreme event ever seen in European weather. “Nothing compares to this,” exclaimed the meteorologist Maximiliano Herrera, in charge of monitoring this type of weather phenomenon.

A transversal phenomenon in the continent

The atypical high temperatures in winter come after several countries on the continent decreed 2022 as the hottest year in their history after successive heat waves from late spring until well into autumn.

Now, this winter phenomenon does not escape almost any European country.

In Germany they welcomed the year with 18 degrees Celsius in Berlin. In parallel, in cities in the west and south such as Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, 16 and 17 degrees were reported respectively, a very unusual fact that contrasts with the icy or snowy landscapes at the beginning of the year.

In Ukraine, kyiv reached 9.4ºC on average on January 2, with maximums of up to 13.2ºC, a record according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.

In southern Europe, Italy registered highs around 20 degrees and lows of 10 degrees. In the north, in the alpine area, the snow has not yet arrived, not even in the alpine areas, where temperatures typical of the months of June and July are experiencing.

A cable car on Jahorina Mountain in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on January 4, 2023. REUTERS – KIRSTEN DONOVAN

Along the same lines, the north of Spain began 2023 with temperature records, with seven degrees more than usual for the time in cities such as Bilbao or San Sebastián, which exceeded 25 degrees Celsius. In the center of the country, Segovia, which is usually dyed white, had a minimum of more than 10 degrees on the first night of the year, the least cold since 1989.

People bask in the sun in front of the sea during unusually warm temperatures in Malaga, southern Spain, January 4, 2023. REUTERS – JON NAZCA

In other countries such as Belgium, the warmest January 1 was also experienced since 1833. The capital, Brussels, reached 16.3ºC, according to the Belgian meteorological service IRM. And in Switzerland, the country reminiscent of snowy Christmas landscapes at the foot of the Alps, the highest temperature data in the last 170 years was also reflected.

The unusually warm of this start to winter follows the heat waves that have plagued the old continent throughout 2022 as well as a historic summer drought. A combination that also marked milestones such as 40 degrees Celsius last July in the United Kingdom for the first time in its history.

Now, as Arctic air rolls in from the northeast, temperatures will gradually drop no sooner than January 10, according to weather forecasts.

With EFE and local media