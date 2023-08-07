Europe | In Portugal, wildfires are being fought in sweltering heat

So far, around 7,000 hectares of terrain have burned near Castelo Branco, but the fire area may grow to more than 20,000 hectares.

in Portugal more than a thousand firefighters are fighting wildfires in the central part of the country. Officials say thousands of hectares are at risk across the country as temperatures rise.

Temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees in some areas, and authorities have warned that the risk of wildfires will remain very high or at maximum levels in the coming days.

So far, around 7,000 hectares of land have burned near Castelo Branco, but the fire area may grow to more than 20,000 hectares, said the head of firefighting operations Jose Gulherme. According to him, the area is vast, with many remote villages and dwellings.

A wildfire is also being extinguished in the Odemira region near the southwest coast of Portugal. About 300 firefighters work there.

In Spain, at least five fire engines were sent to put out a large fire that threatened homes near the cities of Puerto Real and Cadiz in southern Spain.

The fire that burned about 600 hectares of land in Catalonia near the French border remained under control on Sunday despite new gusts of wind in the Mediterranean region. Firefighters had also brought the fire under control in the Andalucia region near Bonares.

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, more than 1,000 hectares have burned in Spain in the last three days.