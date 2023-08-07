Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Europe | In Portugal, wildfires are being fought in sweltering heat

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Europe | In Portugal, wildfires are being fought in sweltering heat

So far, around 7,000 hectares of terrain have burned near Castelo Branco, but the fire area may grow to more than 20,000 hectares.

in Portugal more than a thousand firefighters are fighting wildfires in the central part of the country. Officials say thousands of hectares are at risk across the country as temperatures rise.

Temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees in some areas, and authorities have warned that the risk of wildfires will remain very high or at maximum levels in the coming days.

So far, around 7,000 hectares of land have burned near Castelo Branco, but the fire area may grow to more than 20,000 hectares, said the head of firefighting operations Jose Gulherme. According to him, the area is vast, with many remote villages and dwellings.

A wildfire is also being extinguished in the Odemira region near the southwest coast of Portugal. About 300 firefighters work there.

In Spain, at least five fire engines were sent to put out a large fire that threatened homes near the cities of Puerto Real and Cadiz in southern Spain.

See also  PSDB must be "unsystematic opposition", says Jereissati

The fire that burned about 600 hectares of land in Catalonia near the French border remained under control on Sunday despite new gusts of wind in the Mediterranean region. Firefighters had also brought the fire under control in the Andalucia region near Bonares.

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, more than 1,000 hectares have burned in Spain in the last three days.

#Europe #Portugal #wildfires #fought #sweltering #heat

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The maximum air temperature in Moscow on August 6 reached +31.4 degrees

The maximum air temperature in Moscow on August 6 reached +31.4 degrees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result