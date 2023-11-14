Amr Obaid (Cairo)

With the cessation of league matches in the world and preparations for the period of international competitions, international newspapers return to talking about transfer deals, the status of coaches and other matters, but the English newspapers focused all their attention on the final footage of the departure of the legendary, Bobby Charlton, as most of them published pictures of thousands of fans gathering outside the stadium. “Old Trafford” to take a last look at Sir Bobby’s body, and wrote expressions of lamentation and farewell to its legendary World Cup star.

However, “Express” and “Star Sports” went a little out of context by highlighting the selection of young Chelsea star Cole Palmer in the England national team roster during that international period, and under the title “Stirling’s madness,” they both wrote about the anger of star Rio Ferdinand over not joining “ The Blues Mind is kind to the Three Lions, pointing out that there is clear intransigence on the part of coach Southgate towards Sterling, especially after the impressive level he has shown recently!

“Europe in Arabic”… “The Wonders of the Blues”, “Real Strikes”, and “Xavi’s Advantage”!

As usual in the Spanish newspapers, talk started about rumors of player deals, as “Marca” confirmed that Alphonso Davies is already thinking about Real Madrid, despite the statements of the Bayern Munich club president and his reservations about the idea of ​​abandoning the left front star, while “AS” wrote about the formation of the “triangle.” The Brazilian attacking player will be in the Royal ranks during the next season, after the expected transfer of the young Palmeiras star, Endrik de Souza, in July 2024, to participate alongside his compatriots Vinicius and Rodrigo, and she pointed out that 17-year-old Endrik is the youngest player to join the Brazilian national team, since “ The Phenomenon” Ronaldo in 1993.

On the other hand, the Catalan newspaper “Sport” conducted a new exclusive interview with the sporting director of FC Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian Deco, and its cover featured his most prominent statements in which he said that Xavi is the ideal coach for “Barca” in the current project, and he said that during the 17 matches that the team played Recently, it is not believed that he was as bad as some are talking about except in one match only, while “Mundo Deportivo” paid attention to captain Ter Stegen’s “motivating” speech between the two halves of the last Alaves match, and conveyed Xavi’s optimism in the return of Frankie de Jong after the international break. As well as the state of the dressing room in the current period.

If the Italian newspapers unleashed talk about the expected change in the technical staff of the Naples team, as most of them, including Corriere dello Sport, confirmed that “Al-Samawi” had already agreed to dismiss Garcia and the arrival of Croatian coach Igor Tudor, who has great experience in “Calcio”, then they… And “La Gazzetta” discussed the “fiery” situation at the top of the league currently between Inter Milan and Juventus, and began early preparations for the expected battle between them in the 13th round at the end of this November. In a different context, the image of the legendary Lionel Messi topped the cover of the Argentine newspaper “El Dea.” Which said that the national team, under the leadership of “The Flea,” is preparing to face Uruguay and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.