Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Most English newspapers published the statements of their shining star with Real Madrid, Billingham, in which he said that the “Three Lions” are expected to win the Euro title next summer. Rather, he expressed his desire and dream of extending the English national team’s control over world football during the next 15 years. He said that the current generation must end the state of rivalry between the “Three Lions” and world titles, and pointed out that coach Southgate removed a lot of fear within them, and not be afraid to say that they are champions capable of winning!

It seems that the repercussions of the crisis of the former Spanish Federation President, Rubiales, are still continuing, as “Marca” devoted its cover to the statements of the player Hermoso, who had the famous crisis, in which she said that she was suffering a lot from what she had recently gone through, and that she never deserved to go through such an experience, and pointed out that Her image was distorted by many, even though she never realized the seriousness of what Rubiales did!

As for the Catalan newspapers, they focused their attention on their team and players during the international break, as the cover of “Sport” carried a clear warning to coach Xavi, in light of Kounde’s ankle sprain and the suffering of Lamine Yamal’s left leg muscles, which the newspaper described as “a new nightmare.” For Barcelona in that difficult period, while “Mundo Deportivo” wrote about Fermin Lopez’s “revolution” that took him from a state of frustration to brilliance with the first team, and he declared that he went through a very difficult period in “La Masia” and almost lost hope of playing with the first category in “La Masia.” Blaugrana. He said that he received support and psychological treatment to overcome this matter, and that Javi was one of his biggest supporters.

In Italy, the threat seems very great for Napoli’s coach, Rudi Garcia, as “Corriere dello Sport” said that he is currently at a crossroads after the recent “Celestial” results, and “La Gazzetta” described his condition as “disappointing,” which is the feeling that dominates him and Napoli fans. While Tuttosport said that a meeting soon between the club president and the coach may resolve many matters, especially with the rumors of other alternative names for Garcia!

