Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The Manchester City club account, via the “X” platform, celebrated its Belgian star, Jeremy Doku, after the “imaginative” performance he presented against Bournemouth in the 11th round of the “Premier League”, contributing to scoring “half a dozen” goals and restoring the “Blue Moon” to the top of the English Premier League. Pictures and snapshots of Doku appeared multiple times during the match through many tweets from the “Al Samawi” account, which described “making 4 goals” by its young star as “unbelievable.” He also commented on Doku saying that “he is very happy” in statements after the match, saying “And we are happier,” and he addressed everyone’s praise of the Belgian star, most notably the “philosopher” Guardiola.

“The Sun” newspaper titled its report on the City hex and said, “Special Gravity,” as it wrote that “Pep’s Champions” regained the top after a very great performance and result, while “The Telegraph” dedicated its report on the entire match to the star Doku, saying that he hit “the base.” known” which indicates that new players need at least a year to adapt to Pep’s “difficult” training methods, as Doku surprised everyone, including Guardiola, as he quickly became involved in the team’s tactical crucible and expressed himself strongly, which is what Pep himself referred to, saying that he felt Surprised by this rapid development and the expression of his amazing talent in a short time, and that what he offers is capable of changing the rhythm and making the right decisions, and his dribbling skills, his superior speed, and his quality near the penalty area, are unbelievable things!

On the other hand, Arsenal’s defeat against Newcastle sparked great controversy, as the “Magpies” goal was accompanied by confusing clips in which opinions abounded that did not even accept “VAR’s” decision on the legitimacy of the goal, which is what the Telegraph expressed on its cover by talking about “Gordon’s laugh” that struck “The Gunners” were killed in a “devastating” defeat, as it put it, for their hopes in the competition, while “Express” reported that Mikel Arteta described the goal as a “scandal,” while talking about Ten Hag’s praise of the goal of his star Bruno Fernandes, which gave “United” 3 points. Important, she said that he gave the Dutch coach more time, and Star Sports newspaper described Bruno as “the savior of the devils.”

Aside from the great excitement that the Premier League is witnessing, the Catalan newspapers had a happy night after Girona continued to achieve its victories and Barcelona returned to its winning ways. Le Sportio headlined its cover with “Girona soars to the top of La Liga,” while it described “Mundo Deportivo.” » And “Sport” called Ronald Araujo “the great hero” and “the savior” after his fatal goal against Real Sociedad and grabbing 3 points for “Barca.”

Finally, there is no longer a voice that is louder than the voice of Inter Milan, after its victory over Atalanta and continuing to secure the top of the “Scalcio” with a difference of 6 points over its neighbor Milan, which lost to Udinese, and “La Gazzetta” described them as “poor devils,” while “Corriere dello Sport” wrote “Inter is a runner who races at full speed over the top, and she said that Lautaro continues to be creative after reaching his 12th goal, which gave him greater steps to move away from the top scorers in Serie A, and lead the “Snakes” towards successive victories.