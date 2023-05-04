The European Commission puts 500 million euros on the table



The European Union is officially in a war economy. The latest provision presented by the Commission has the objective of accelerating the production of weapons, ammunition in particular, to supply Ukraine but also to replenish the arsenals of the Twenty-seven which are emptying at a dizzying rate. The bill has been baptized with the acronym Asap to indicate Act in Support of Ammunition Production but also due to the common use of the term which means “as soon as possible”.

Because time is a fundamental factor: the aim of the law is to reach a production capacity of one million ammunition a year, within a year. And to do this, the European Commission is putting 500 million euros on the table (260 from the European Defense Fund and 240 from the future joint procurement instrument, Edirpa, which has yet to be approved). But the 500 million euros should lead to co-financing by the states of another 500 million for a total of one billion. And this billion will add up to the billion euros that will be allocated by the European Peace Fund for joint purchases of ammunition for Ukraine, which received the go-ahead from the EU ambassadors just today.

“When it comes to defence, our industry must now enter war economy mode,” explained the Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry, Thierry Bretonconvinced of the need to “adapt to the needs of high-intensity conflicts”.

The proposal of the European Commission

