The European Commission has officially included Apple, Alphabet (the parent company of Google) and Meta Platforms among a group of companies that provide essential online services and fall under its Digital Markets Act (DMA). These companies, along with others, have six months to comply with the legislative provisions. Amazon, ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok) and Microsoft have also been designated as “gatekeepers”, i.e. providing specific services considered as crucial links between businesses and consumers. This designation follows a 45-day evaluation period during which submissions from these six companies were reviewed, along with Samsung, which was also expected to meet the EC definition.

In the list of top online services provided by tech giants, the EC highlighted Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android in the operating system category, along with platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, App Store and Google Play, which have received specific designations. Now that the “Guardians” have been officially confirmed, they must adhere to a comprehensive list of rules outlined in the DMA, most of which require implementation within six months. These rules include the ability to allow interoperability with third parties in specific situations, grant access to data generated on the platforms, avoid promoting one’s own services more prominently than those of others, and allow users to uninstall software or pre-installed applications.

The EC has warned that non-compliance could result in fines of up to 10% of the offending party’s worldwide turnover, and in the case of repeated violations, this figure could even rise to 20%. Furthermore, he stressed that it could impose “additional remedies, such as forcing one of the companies to divest part or all of its business”. The European Commission has also launched separate investigations to determine whether Apple’s iMessage or the iPadOS operating system should fall under the provisions of the DMA.