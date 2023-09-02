Hungary and Serbia are ready to consider the possible closure of the South Stream gas pipeline as an act of war

One wonders in which hands we are since the EU states are buying even more gas from Russia than before the start of the last war in Ukraine. They just changed the type of imported gas. Consumption of fossil gas has dropped but liquefied natural gas has skyrocketed (LNG). The prestigious English newspaper explained it a few days ago Financial Times: Russia is now the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe, behind only the United States. And the most absurd thing is, says the British newspaper, that “overall, EU imports of super refrigerated gas are increased by 40% between January and July this year compared to the same period in 2021, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Then the newspaper goes into detail. “In the first seven months of this year, Belgium and Spain were the second and third largest buyers of Russian LNG behind China, according to industry data analysis by Global Witness, a non-governmental organization” . The analysis of Global Witness, a body whose task is to bring out the links between the exploitation of natural resources, conflicts, poverty, corruption and human rights violations in the worlditself based on data from industry analyst firm Kpler, which studies commodity markets, showing that the EU is importing around 1.7% more Russian LNG than when imports reached a record level last year.

