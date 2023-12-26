The elver is the baby eel, and both are caught and consumed, although the species (Anguilla anguilla) is in critical condition. Two weeks ago, the European Union approved the fishing quotas for 2024 and the European eel continues to appear there, among horse mackerel, roosterfish, anglerfish… The recommendation to stop catches from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) has been ignored. ), body that evaluates the state of the populations and sends its proposals to the European Commission. While the ministers were deciding how much could be caught, renowned chefs from the international association of hotels and restaurants Relais&Chateau, including Pedro Subijana, and from the international organization of chefs Euro-Toques, such as Andoni Luis Aduriz, announced that they were eliminating eels from their menus. as a measure to prevent its extinction. And at the beginning of December, more than 300 scientists claimed in a manifesto to the Spanish and European administrations the total cessation of exploitation of the species.

“Would you eat lynx stew?” [especie en peligro de extinción]? No, right? Well, the same with the eel,” says Andoni Luis Aduriz, owner of Mugaritz, a restaurant with two Michelin stars. It took him time to take the step of not offering the species in the menu, despite knowing his poor situation. “Three or four years ago I wrote about the eel and I was shocked by the data, so much so that I made a t-shirt with endangered species and the word eel, but I said to myself: 'I can't do this alone,'” he explains. Now, seeing that other cooks announced the decision to leave the eel aside, “I moved forward.” Not all members of Euro-Toques – an organization with more than 3,500 chefs from 18 countries – have joined the initiative yet, but it is “due to lack of knowledge.” Now they are trying to raise awareness among both colleagues and other people. The good thing, he adds, “is that we have come out of the closet and this is unstoppable, because we are risking the future of the species.”

Eels in the Ter river, in Girona. Lluis Zamora

The eel doesn't have it easy. The ICES conclusions for the latest report – the one handled by the European authorities to determine fishing quotas – indicate that 0.4 elvers arrive in the North Sea (between the United Kingdom and Norway) for every 100 that entered before. In the rest of Europe, this index is found in nine specimens, explains Estibaliz Díaz, Spanish representative in the ICES eel group and researcher at the AZTI marine technology center. But it has been decided to maintain the same measures as in 2023: a six-month ban, which coincides with the migratory period of the species. Although within that time, both fry and adults are allowed to fish for one month, and in the case of elvers (the small ones) 50 more days are allowed for capture for repopulation.

To reintroduce the species into rivers in northern Europe, from where they have disappeared, elvers (the fry) are captured from the southern riverbeds, especially in France. But there is no evidence that this has managed to return them to the Sargasso Sea. [situado frente a las costas del sureste de Estados Unidos] to reproduce, researchers warn. “They are taken from places where there are no leftovers and moved to another place, but they can become disoriented on their return,” says Díaz. Furthermore, “does it make sense to release them where there are dams and hydroelectric plants?” he adds. What has been shown is that locally they do well, because they gain weight, but if they do not reproduce “it is of no use.”

The dam barrier

The species faces many other dangers, not only fishing: the impassable dams that mark the rivers, the poor state of the rivers or illegal trade, as it is a highly valued species in the Asian market, where its price, already very high, it multiplies. Last Friday, the Civil Guard arrested a person who was transporting 170 kilos of live elvers in cork packaging in a rented car, camouflaged between boxes of clothing. The merchandise would have reached 200,000 euros, at 1,176 per kilo. The man is accused of trafficking and illegal trade in protected species and smuggling.

The species is a luxury product also in the legal market, especially the first catch, which this year reached 8,135 euros per kilo at the Ribadesella fish market. It is a symbolic price that immediately plummets and, although it varies greatly, it remains between about 400 and 600 euros per kilo for fingerlings. During these Christmas periods it is one of the star dishes and costs more than 1,000 euros per kilo. Is its gastronomic value so high? “Many times we eat symbols that make you feel special, and that happens in some way with products that have a high price. Within that world is the eel,” Aduriz responds.

Basilio Otero, president of the National Federation of Fishermen's Guilds of Spain, saw better times due to the abundance of the species and the prices. “Of course we have problems with elvers,” he replies. He is from Nois, a small town in Lugo, and he remembers when they fished for eel there. “But they built a treatment plant that prevents passage and the water that comes out is not of great quality; That's how it ended,” he explains. He believes that it is necessary to take measures, “but that they do not only affect the fishermen.” He is glad that, at least this year, the regulations have been harmonized for all of Europe, with no country being able to fish more days than others. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food responds to EL PAÍS that the measures are not only directed at the fishing sector, but rather seek to restore and improve ecosystems – the species has lost 80% of its habitat in the Iberian Peninsula.

Scientists ask the administration to adopt global conservation measures to take effect because the species is a single population, which is distributed from northern Europe to the Mediterranean Sea, in such a way that a specimen from Morocco can be reproduce with one from Norway and they do it in the Sargasso Sea. The eels begin to arrive in November to the Iberian Peninsula from there, after traveling about 6,000 kilometers, and measure about seven centimeters and weigh between 0.25 and 0.35 grams – up to 3,500 individuals can fit in one kilo. From there they go up the rivers and begin to grow, they go through the yellow eel phase until they become silver eel due to the color of their belly. It is time to return to the Sargasso Sea to reproduce and for the new offspring to undertake the journey to the coasts of the Mediterranean, where they can end up cooked with garlic.

