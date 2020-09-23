The corona numbers are increasing. The anxious gaze wanders to Hamm, Würzburg, Munich. Information is provided in the news, special programs and talk shows. Does April repeat itself in September? Is there a second wave coming? The perspective is German, very German.

The Germans are doing relatively well. Almost two million new infections were registered worldwide in the past week. Especially in Europe, the number of deaths is skyrocketing to more than 4,000 in one week, an increase of 27 percent compared to the previous week.

With more than 680,000 infections and 30,900 deaths, Spain is the country in Western Europe hardest hit by the pandemic. Nationwide, more than 10,000 new infections were recently reported there every day (in Germany it was 1821). Hospitals are reaching their capacity limits. The situation in southern France and Great Britain is similarly dramatic.

Everyone was next to himself

In Berlin, on the other hand, the Jafféstraße corona treatment center on the exhibition grounds is empty. A hospital for all cases. In general, only a tiny part of the intensive care beds available for Corona is occupied in the capital.

Half a year ago, Covid-19 caused Europe to revert to nationalism. Borders were closed on one side, face masks were bought from other countries under their noses, everyone was next to himself. Is it again? Unforgettable the embarrassment when Chinese, Russian and Cuban planes with protective suits, face masks and ventilators landed in Italy, France and Spain. European solidarity? Nothing. Help came only from outside.

“The world needs Europe’s strong voice”

The borders were reopened in mid-June. “The world needs Europe’s strong voice,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel. Two weeks later, Germany took over the EU Council Presidency. Germany, located in the middle of Europe and internationally networked, will not get out of this crisis “economically and also humanely”, “if it does not succeed in all of Europe,” said Merkel, the government spokesman.

Does April repeat itself in September? Does a call for help have to come from Spain before Europe can help? Shaken up by the events on Lesbos, Germany takes in 1,500 refugees from Greece. That’s right. But internal solidarity is just as fundamental. Otherwise, populists could benefit from the crisis.

Germany’s responsibility for the European Union does not begin and end with the Council Presidency. Anyone who sees the empty Corona hospital in Berlin and then the pictures from Madrid knows immediately what to do.