Imu, the Church will also have to pay. Europe forces Italy to collect arrears

Red alert in ChurchThe European Union has Italy obliged to get paid the IMU: a total of taxes never paid is calculated between 2006 and 2011 which fluctuates between 3.5 and 11 billion. Astronomical figures that triggered the alarm of Cei. It is hidden in a letter sent to the “most reverend excellencies” of the Italian Episcopal Conference the cry of alarm of the bishops for the IMU. The person signing the communication – we read in La Stampa – is the general secretary of the CEI Giuseppe Baturi. And the concern about what is happening seems palpable: “Many ecclesiastical bodies are receiving the notification of the measure of the European Commission, adopted last March 3, relating to recovery of aid of State granted in the form of exemption from the municipal property tax (ICI) between 2006 and 2011. The General Secretariat is monitoring the issue and will provide guidance in the coming days.”

Last March 3 – continues La Stampa – the EU has decided to tighten and ordered Italy to recover the unpaid tax for five years paid interests. In the device we talk about immediate recovery and definitive. And this is because «1) the exemption from ICI constitutes illegal and incompatible aid, 2) the exemption from IMU and article 149 TUIR do not constitute aid, 3) Italy and the beneficiaries of the aid do not they made use of the legitimate expectations as to the legitimacy of the aid and 4) the information available in tax and land registry databases is not sufficient on its own a allow the recovery of the aid“. Italy has also committed itself to collection within 4 months from the notification.

