Experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave a positive opinion on the recognition of production standards for the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, reports RIA News with reference to the deputy head of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov.

The conclusion also applies to the conduct of clinical trials of the vaccine.

Logunov noted that EMA had no critical remarks regarding the conduct of clinical trials. He added that production standards in Europe, China and Russia should be harmonized, stressing that work is underway in this direction.

He also hoped that vaccine production standards would be agreed with the agency in the coming months.

In early January, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that they see some encouraging signals regarding the recognition of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus by the World Health Organization.

WHO spokesman Margaret Harris explained at the end of December that the delay in the recognition of “Sputnik V” is due to the verification of technological processes.