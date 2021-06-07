German manufacturer Bosch has opened a semiconductor chip plant. The new venture is being seen as a way to help Europe and the world overcome the global chip shortage, Bloomberg writes.

The factory is located near Dresden in Germany. It cost Bosch $ 1.2 billion to launch its own chip lines. The initiative of one of the flagships in electronics will help contain the rise in prices for equipment and machines, which is fueled by a shortage of semiconductor elements. The plant will ease the dependence of European companies on imports from East Asia, where about 75 percent of the world’s chip manufacturing capacity is located.

The first microcircuits for power tools will appear in July. The plant will gradually expand its capacity, said board member Harald Kroeger on June 7 at the factory’s opening ceremony.

For the construction of the plant, Bosch received about 140 million euros from the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy. The company predicts that demand for semiconductors will grow by 11 percent in 2021. The new plant in Dresden will supply the entire world with chips.

Chip supply problems have affected many industries due to the hypersupply for electronics in the pandemic. Consulting firm AlixPartners said on May 13 that a global shortage of semiconductor chips would cut car production by 3.9 million in 2021, with an estimated $ 110 billion in losses for manufacturers.