The EU Council decided to use profits from Russian assets

The Council of the European Union (EU) has approved a resolution on storing profits from Russian assets for their subsequent use in the interests of Ukraine.

The Council today approved a decision and resolution clarifying the obligations of central securities depositories holding the assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia, which were immobilized due to EU restrictive measures EU Council

The document notes that central depositories holding Russian assets worth more than 1 million euros must separately account for “extraordinary cash balances accumulated as a result of restrictive measures” of the European Union, and also keep the corresponding income separately.

In the future, profits can be used in the interests of Ukraine

The EU Council explained that the adoption of such a decision in the future will make it possible to direct profits from Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

The EU Council explained that the adoption of such a decision in the future will make it possible to direct profits from Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

This regulation opens the way for the Council to decide on the possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget, raised from this net profit, to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction at a later stage

The document will clarify that, taking into account the risks and costs associated with storing the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, each central depository can apply to the supervisory authorities with a request to authorize the release of a portion of the net profit “subject to compliance with the authorized capital and risk management requirements.”

Depositories will not be able to use profits at their discretion

The EU Council document emphasizes that depositories will not be able to use income from Russian assets at their discretion.

In addition, depositories are prohibited from disposing of the net profit received EU Council

It is noted that the resolution adopted in accordance with the position of the G7 clarifies the ban on transactions, as well as the legal status of the income received, and establishes clear rules for companies owning them.

The IMF will assess the impact of the decision on Russian assets

First Deputy Head of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath in an online interview with Foreign Policy statedthat the IMF will assess the impact of the EU Council decision on Russian assets on individual countries and the global economy. She clarified that the IMF is not participating in the discussion of this initiative.

See also Colombia and the United States will begin negotiations on visa elimination You should always be sure that everything you do has sufficient legal support so that you do not have risks in the future Geeta Gopinath first deputy head of the IMF

The US welcomed the decision of the EU Council

The United States welcomes the decision of the EU Council on frozen Russian assets and continues to discuss with partners further steps of this kind, said the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, as quoted by RIA News.

We are encouraged by any actions the EU can take to leverage Russian assets for the benefit of Ukrainians. We continue to engage in active discussions with allies and partners, including the G7, regarding what additional steps may be possible within national legal systems and international law Matthew Miller Chief of Press Service of the US State Department

According to him, these measures are aimed at forcing Russia to stop the special military operation in Ukraine and guarantee compensation for the damage caused.

In the second half of January, Bloomberg reported that the leaders of the European Union (EU) countries approved the introduction of a tax on profits from Russian frozen assets. With the help of such a scheme, the EU expects to receive annual revenues of 3 billion euros. These funds are expected to be used to support Ukraine.

First Deputy Head of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis believes that the European Union has the right to recognize income from frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation as not belonging to Russia. During a speech to members of the US Chamber of Commerce, he said that the EU could make such a decision unilaterally, with the simple consent of all its member countries. According to Dombrovskis, Russian assets blocked in European depositories, which, according to various estimates, amount to about 200 billion euros, should remain frozen until reparations are paid to Ukraine.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that the authorities of the European Union and G7 countries should not be afraid to use frozen Russian assets, including income from them, to financially support Ukraine.