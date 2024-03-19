FT: The European Commission will introduce duties on grain from Russia to reduce demand

The European Commission (EC) will soon introduce duties on grain from Russia and Belarus in the amount of 95 euros per ton in order to reduce demand for it and “calm down farmers,” writes Financial Times (FT) citing sources.

According to the publication, the method invented by the European authorities will raise prices for these products by at least 50 percent. In addition, duties of 50 percent will be introduced on oilseeds and their processed products.

The decision is planned against the backdrop of protests in EU countries demanding the return of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, the abolition of which, as farmers from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia say, has reduced their revenue. Some European politicians, in particular Latvian Transport Minister Kaspars Briškens, have previously called for a ban on grain supplies from Russia.

In the first half of the 2023-2024 agricultural year, the Russian Federation increased the export of grains and legumes to a record level, supplying almost 39 million tons of products abroad.