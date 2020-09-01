The Netherlands have come up with a new technological way to maintain social distance. They want to place a site with security zones at the Rotterdam train station, designboom reports.

The installation with a height of half a meter is called Physx. It will be covered with a membrane, the fibers of which change their shape when exposed to it. Physx works according to the following principle – when a person steps on the surface, a one and a half meter safe zone, colored orange, immediately appears around him. The degree of its brightness depends on how close people are to each other – the denser they stand, the more intense the color of the membrane becomes. He determines the level of danger.

The project was designed by the Dutch architect Cosimo Scotucci from Rotterdam. While working on the site, the European specialist was inspired by the principle of a space-time network, which stretches and bends depending on which astronomical body is in it.

In May this year, the American corporation Google took care of how to maintain a distance in public places. The developers have come up with a mobile application with augmented reality technology. It could be used to draw a virtual circle around you and use it to track how close a person is to other people.

